Bullish XRP Statement Issued by Exchange Giant Gemini

Cryptocurrency trading platform Gemini recently highlighted XRP's stunning price growth.

"Rise and vibe XRP fam," the exchange giant said in a post on the X social media platform. The exchange has noted that the price of the Ripple-linked cryptocurrency has surged by roughly 30% over the past week.

XRP's massive rally

Earlier this Wednesday, XRP surged to a year-to-date peak of $0.632, according to CoinGecko data. With its double-digit price jump, it has outperformed virtually every other major altcoin in the top 10.

As reported by U.Today , the Ripple-affiliated token recently started experiencing elevated levels of FOMO.

With that being said, the token is still down a whopping 82% from its record peak that was achieved all the way back in 2018.

Mending fences

The exchange giant, which is run by the controversial Winklevoss twins, has a complicated history with the Ripple-linked cryptocurrency. Back in 2020, Gemini CEO Tyler Winklevoss slammed members of the XRP community as "dumb trolls." This came after Gemini was accused of market manipulation due to its persistent refusal to add support for the token.

However, the trading platform ended up warming up to XRP. In August 2023, it listed the cryptocurrency after Ripple managed to score a significant victory against the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, with the secondary sales of the token not being recognized as unregistered securities.

Since then, Gemini has courted the XRP community with new offerings. Following the listing, it would open the XRP faucet in order to give away some tokens.

In January, the exchange rolled out XRP/GUSD perpetual futures on Gemini Foundation.