    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Sees Worrying 712% Increase in Whale Sales

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    7.48 trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) offloaded by whales overnight — Is it end of meme coin bull run?
    Wed, 27/11/2024 - 13:43
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Sees Worrying 712% Increase in Whale Sales
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The popular Shiba Inu (SHIB) cryptocurrency is seeing disturbing developments in the behind-the-scenes, on-chain reality of the crypto market. According to data from IntoTheBlock, the number of Shiba Inu tokens shipped from wallets by major token holders over the past 24 hours totaled 7.48 trillion SHIB. 

    By comparison, the previous day's outflow from whale addresses was only 1.05 trillion SHIB, which represents a more than sevenfold increase, or 712.38%. 

    Related
    Just 5.32%? Shiba Inu Surprises With Mild Spike in This Key Metric
    Wed, 11/27/2024 - 11:39
    Just 5.32%? Shiba Inu Surprises With Mild Spike in This Key Metric
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    HOT Stories
    MSTR to Bring $544 Million to Shareholders Each Day Thanks to Bitcoin, Michael Saylor Says
    Bitcoin to Hit $1.0 Million After $0.1 Million, Samson Mow Insists
    Fed Hints at Gradual Rate Cuts: Crypto Market Responds
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Sees Worrying 712% Increase in Whale Sales

    To clarify, only those addresses that hold at least 0.1% of the circulating volume of the Shiba Inu token are taken into account. Interestingly, the inflow to these wallets also increased during the day, reaching 7.41 trillion SHIB — 89.5% more than the day before.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Source: IntoTheBlock

    However, this was not enough for the big buyers to tip the scales to their side, and as a result, the netflow figure for the period under review fell from 2.86 trillion SHIB to -72.77 billion SHIB. 

    Shiba Inu (SHIB): Price outlook

    The reasons for this shift in sentiment can be found on the price chart of the popular meme-inspired cryptocurrency. Over the past day, the price of SHIB fell by 8.24% from the day's high to the day's low, where it stabilized at $0.000023. 

    Article image
    SHIB to USD by CoinMarketCap

    However, as can be seen from the chart, whale selling in this zone was due to the threat of a further fall in the price of the token, when it literally came to the brink. In this case, the decision of the majority to get rid of Shiba Inu tokens, which have shown a profitability of almost 80% since the beginning of November, seems natural.

    Related
    Shiba Inu's (SHIB) Skyrocketing Invalidated: Here's How
    Tue, 11/26/2024 - 12:52
    Shiba Inu's (SHIB) Skyrocketing Invalidated: Here's How
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    In addition, as a result of the recent rally, the price of SHIB failed to overcome the previous local highs and formed a second tower on the chart, which is also a kind of ominous pattern.

    #Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shibarium
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Nov 27, 2024 - 15:21
    Ripple CEO Secures '60 Minutes' Interview, 'Bitcoin Black Friday Sale' Kicks off, Says Samson Mow, Shiba Inu's Skyrocketing Invalidated: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    News
    Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
    Title news
    Price Analysis
    Nov 27, 2024 - 15:08
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for November 27
    Price Analysis
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Nov 24, 2024 - 18:00
    Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Nov 21, 2024 - 8:47
    Algorix (ALOR) Offers Comprehensive AI and OR Tools for Traders: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Nov 20, 2024 - 15:06
    NOW Wallet Makes Crypto and DeFi Accessible for Newcomers: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Nov 16, 2024 - 10:22
    DOGE to Moon: How High Can Dogecoin Price Soar?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 9, 2024 - 10:16
    What Is Layer 2 in Blockchain?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Unlock Pool Profits: Join EMCD x Bitcoin Mining World for Insights on Maximizing Mining Earnings
    Aventus Introduces Blockchain Factory for Effortless Enterprise Blockchain Adoption
    Lightchain Protocol AI Positioned to Lead the Multi-Trillion-Dollar AI Blockchain Sector as LCAI Token Presale Goes Live
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ripple CEO Secures '60 Minutes' Interview, 'Bitcoin Black Friday Sale' Kicks off, Says Samson Mow, Shiba Inu's Skyrocketing Invalidated: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for November 27
    MSTR to Bring $544 Million to Shareholders Each Day Thanks to Bitcoin, Michael Saylor Says
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD