    Just 5.32%? Shiba Inu Surprises With Mild Spike in This Key Metric

    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Shiba Inu's market capitalization has surpassed Stellar's
    Wed, 27/11/2024 - 11:39
    Just 5.32%? Shiba Inu Surprises With Mild Spike in This Key Metric
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Dog-themed cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (SHIB) is seeing a modest increase in large transaction volume, rising by 5.32% over the past 24 hours. While this uptick suggests some activity among large holders or whales, it is still a very modest rise in comparison to what the cryptocurrency has seen recently.

    At the time of writing, SHIB's price is up by a mere 1.89% in the last 24 hours, trading at $0.0000247. This slight increase reflects a broader pattern of limited market momentum, with SHIB's price and transaction activity failing to make major gains. 

    According to IntoTheBlock data, large transaction volumes came to $268.71 million, or 11.04 trillion SHIB, representing a 5.32% increase in 24 hours.

    Large transaction volumes usually indicate whale activity — transactions of $100,000 or more. A 5.32% rise may indicate cautious reengagement by large holders, but it is far from the explosive surge that Shiba Inu enthusiasts might hope for.

    Shiba Inu dipped earlier in the week as Bitcoin fell farther from the psychological $100,000 milestone, as investors booked profits on recent market gains.

    The crypto market is rebounding, with several crypto assets, including SHIB, trading in the green.

    SHIB price action

    Shiba Inu turned down from a high of $0.00002813 on Nov. 24 to decline for three straight days, but a positive sign is that the bulls bought the dip.

    Article image
    SHIB/USD Daily Chart, Courtesy: IntoTheBlock

    Shiba Inu has recovered from yesterday's low of $0.00002334, trading at $0.0000247.

    If the rebound is sustained, buyers might once again attempt to propel SHIB's price to highs of $0.00002813. If they manage to do that, it might signal the start of a new move. SHIB could rally to $0.00003044 and eventually to $0.000032. Sellers are likely to vigorously defend this area. However, if their efforts fail, SHIB may rise to $0.000045.

    The 50-day SMA around $0.00002087 is the important support to watch for on the downside. A break and close below the 50-day SMA might further cause declines to the daily SMA 200 at $0.0000184 or even $0.000015.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

