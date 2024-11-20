Crucial Warning Issued Yet Again to Shiba Inu Community, Here's Why

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The Shiba Inu community has received yet another urgent warning. Susbarium Shibarium Trust Watch, an X handle dedicated to exposing scams, has alerted the Shiba Inu community to a new wave of scams targeting its members.

🚨 URGENT SHIBARMY ALERT! 🚨



WARNING:

Scammers create accounts using our lead developer's name to promote fraudulent tokens in fake groups!



"SHAME ON THEM !!!!!"



These deceitful actors are trying to mislead our community, and we will not stand for it.



DO NOT ENGAGE or… pic.twitter.com/3LcL5SqZGm — Susbarium | Shibarium Trustwatch (@susbarium) November 20, 2024

Scammers are creating fake accounts using the name of Shiba Inu's lead developer, Shytoshi Kusama, to promote fraudulent tokens in fake groups. These deceitful actors are attempting to mislead the community, and the Shiba Inu team is taking a firm stand against these malicious activities.

The warning reiterates the importance of not engaging with these scammers or sharing any personal information. Shiba Inu community members are urged to always verify the authenticity of any group or token before participating.

Advertisement

In a Nov. 19 X post, Shytoshi Kusama expressed his frustration and reiterated long-standing warnings about scams. Kusama stated, "I somehow know how this feels. We have long warned our community to be careful of scams."

In a separate advisory, Shibarium users are urged to be cautious and prioritize safety. Shiba Inu layer-2 platform Shibarium is open to all projects — but with this great opportunity come risks, including slow rugs, rug pulls and pump-and-dump schemes, of which users must beware.

Safety tips

As Shiba Inu continues to grow, so does the risk of bad actors attempting to exploit its popularity.

The Shiba Inu team has taken proactive steps to raise awareness about scams, encouraging everyone to spread the message and stay safe. The most recent alert serves as a reminder to stay informed, verify all information and prioritize safety.

As a reminder, Shiba Inu holders are urged not to engage with suspicious accounts or groups. They should also never disclose personal information or private keys. They should always double-check the authenticity of any group or token before participating and stay up-to-date via official Shiba Inu channels.