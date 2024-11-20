    Crucial Warning Issued Yet Again to Shiba Inu Community, Here's Why

    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Urgent alert passed to Shiba Inu community
    Wed, 20/11/2024 - 13:58
    Crucial Warning Issued Yet Again to Shiba Inu Community, Here's Why
    

    The Shiba Inu community has received yet another urgent warning. Susbarium Shibarium Trust Watch, an X handle dedicated to exposing scams, has alerted the Shiba Inu community to a new wave of scams targeting its members.

    Scammers are creating fake accounts using the name of Shiba Inu's lead developer, Shytoshi Kusama, to promote fraudulent tokens in fake groups. These deceitful actors are attempting to mislead the community, and the Shiba Inu team is taking a firm stand against these malicious activities.

    The warning reiterates the importance of not engaging with these scammers or sharing any personal information. Shiba Inu community members are urged to always verify the authenticity of any group or token before participating.

    In a Nov. 19 X post, Shytoshi Kusama expressed his frustration and reiterated long-standing warnings about scams. Kusama stated, "I somehow know how this feels. We have long warned our community to be careful of scams."

    In a separate advisory, Shibarium users are urged to be cautious and prioritize safety. Shiba Inu layer-2 platform Shibarium is open to all projects — but with this great opportunity come risks, including slow rugs, rug pulls and pump-and-dump schemes, of which users must beware.

    Safety tips 

    As Shiba Inu continues to grow, so does the risk of bad actors attempting to exploit its popularity.

    The Shiba Inu team has taken proactive steps to raise awareness about scams, encouraging everyone to spread the message and stay safe. The most recent alert serves as a reminder to stay informed, verify all information and prioritize safety.

    As a reminder, Shiba Inu holders are urged not to engage with suspicious accounts or groups. They should also never disclose personal information or private keys. They should always double-check the authenticity of any group or token before participating and stay up-to-date via official Shiba Inu channels.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

