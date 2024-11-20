    Shiba Inu Lead Breaks Silence on Plan for SHIB Ecosystem: Details

    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Shytoshi Kusama speaks out on plans for Shiba Inu ecosystem
    Wed, 20/11/2024 - 11:53
    Shiba Inu Lead Breaks Silence on Plan for SHIB Ecosystem: Details
    Shiba Inu lead Shytoshi Kusama recently addressed speculation surrounding the Shiba Inu ecosystem's future in response to growing curiosity from the SHIB community. The clarification follows Kusama’s earlier hints about a "full marketing plan" aimed at elevating the project in the coming year.

    In a tweet earlier this week, Kusama stated that his "full marketing plan" for the rest of this year and next year had been approved by "the powers that Shib." The announcement sparked excitement and speculation within the Shiba Inu community, particularly regarding potential developments for Bone, one of the ecosystem's key tokens and the Shibarium gas token.

    Kusama teased further details in his tweet: "So, my full marketing plan for the end of, and all of next year, was finally approved by the powers that Shib. Rest of this week we detail. Then we woof. Shibarmy, your fav exchange so they can hear the barks."

    This tweet sparked excitement and speculation among community members, with one suggesting that Bone might be listed on a major crypto exchange. The Shiba Inu community member stated, "I don't want to jump to conclusions but it looks like Bone might be getting listed on a large exchange. I could be wrong tho."

    Kusama responded to this speculation with a witty remark, "Proceeds to jump anyway. Lol. It's so sad to see the army jump to conclusions. My plan has to encompass not just Bone but all aspects of what we have been working on, including Shib, Leash, Treat, and all the technology."

    All aspects of Shiba Inu ecosystem

    The clarification from Shytoshi Kusama highlights the encompassing nature of the upcoming plans for the SHIB ecosystem, aiming to integrate and promote all its components cohesively.

    The Shiba Inu's lead response suggests that the Shiba Inu ecosystem’s evolution involves more than just one token. The Shiba Inu team has been steadily expanding its ecosystem with multiple components, including the development of Shibarium, its layer-2 blockchain, Shiba Eternity, and expanding utility for Shib, Bone, Leash and the upcoming Treat.

    The Shiba Inu community eagerly awaits further details, which are expected to be revealed soon.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shytoshi Kusama
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

