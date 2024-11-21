    Original U.Today article

    SHIB Price Prediction for November 21

    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Has sideways trading of SHIB ended yet?
    Thu, 21/11/2024 - 14:17
    Some coins keep setting new local peaks, while others have come back to the red zone, according to CoinStats.

    SHIB/USD

    The price of SHIB has increased by 1.36% since yesterday.

    On the hourly chart, the rate of SHIB has broken the local resistance of $0.00002421. If the daily candle closes far from this mark, growth may lead to a test of the $0.000025 range soon.

    A less positive picture can be seen on the daily time frame. At the moment, the price of the meme coin is closer to the support level. 

    However, if today's bar reaches $0.000025, traders may witness an ongoing rise to the $0.000026 mark by the end of the week.

    From the midterm point of view, neither buyers nor sellers are dominating. If nothing changes by the end of the week, ongoing consolidation in the range of $0.000023-$0.000026 is the most likely scenario.

    SHIB is trading at $0.00002456 at press time.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

