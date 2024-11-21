SHIB Price Prediction for November 21

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Some coins keep setting new local peaks, while others have come back to the red zone, according to CoinStats.

SHIB chart by CoinStats

SHIB/USD

The price of SHIB has increased by 1.36% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of SHIB has broken the local resistance of $0.00002421. If the daily candle closes far from this mark, growth may lead to a test of the $0.000025 range soon.

Image by TradingView

A less positive picture can be seen on the daily time frame. At the moment, the price of the meme coin is closer to the support level.

However, if today's bar reaches $0.000025, traders may witness an ongoing rise to the $0.000026 mark by the end of the week.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, neither buyers nor sellers are dominating. If nothing changes by the end of the week, ongoing consolidation in the range of $0.000023-$0.000026 is the most likely scenario.

SHIB is trading at $0.00002456 at press time.