    Original U.Today article

    Bitcoin (BTC) Hits Crucial Price Level: Details, Here's Why Shiba Inu (SHIB) Is Moving Like Snail, Solana (SOL) Pushes to $300 as Billions in Volume Flow In

    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Market could be on verge of substantial recovery as things are slowly calming down
    Wed, 20/11/2024 - 0:01
    Bitcoin (BTC) Hits Crucial Price Level: Details, Here's Why Shiba Inu (SHIB) Is Moving Like Snail, Solana (SOL) Pushes to $300 as Billions in Volume Flow In
    In addition to surpassing earlier highs, Bitcoin has reached a critical price level of $92,000, which has strengthened its position in the current bullish cycle. With Bitcoin once again proving its tenacity and growth potential, this milestone instills new hope in the market. A substantial change in market sentiment is indicated by the chart, which shows that Bitcoin has decisively broken above a long descending channel. This breakout is accompanied by high volume, which indicates that both institutional and retail investors are actively participating. 

    Once a difficult target, the $90,000 level is now a possible area of support for the cryptocurrency. Investors anticipate that the $100,000 mark will be the next significant psychological and technical barrier. Bitcoin may set the stage for a much bigger rally if it can sustain its current momentum and successfully break through this level. Such breakouts frequently result in exponential growth, according to historical data, particularly when paired with a robust macroeconomic environment and growing adoption. On the down side, Bitcoin must remain above $85,000, a crucial support level.

    Article image
    BTC/USDT Chart by TradingView

    A brief retracement that tests lower supports around $75,000 could result from any breach of this level. The market structure is still bullish overall, though, and declines may present chances for additional accumulation. With Bitcoin surpassing its previous peak, the market is overwhelmingly in a positive mood. 

    Given that the asset seems to be solidifying its standing as a trustworthy store of value long term, investors are especially upbeat. The goal for Bitcoin traders should be to hold onto the current support levels and keep an eye on the approach to the $100,000 mark, which might serve as a doorway to even greater heights. 

    Shiba Inu's momentum is still there

    Shiba Inu is having trouble regaining the momentum that once made it a favorite among individual investors. SHIB's price action has slowed considerably, approaching a snail's pace following an impressive rally earlier this month. It appears that the market structure and on-chain dynamics are the fundamental cause of this stagnation. Retail investors' massive accumulation over the years is one of the primary causes of SHIB's slow movement. 

    A plethora of investors sought to profit from Shiba Inu's exponential growth during its meteoric rise in 2021. This led to a situation where a sizable amount of SHIB's inventory is currently in retail wallets. These holders usually sell to lock in profits when prices try to rise, which continuously opposes upward momentum. The chart provided illustrates SHIB's difficulty in breaking through the $0.000026 level, which has emerged as a significant short-term resistance. The trading volume has drastically dropped, indicating less buying pressure even though the 50-day EMA is still offering some support. 

    Furthermore, traders' lack of enthusiasm is reflected in the Relative Strength Index (RSI), which remains in neutral territory. Shiba Inu does have a basis for a possible recovery in spite of these difficulties. In addition to the tokens' continued strong brand recognition, its sizable community is still active. SHIB may see a resurgence of interest if the overall cryptocurrency market stays bullish, particularly if it breaches significant resistance levels.

    Solana is ready

    Due to the massive influx of billions of dollars in trading volume, Solana has experienced a remarkable surge, pushing its price to $239. Solana is well-positioned to test the $300 mark, a psychological and technical resistance level that may determine its course in the upcoming weeks thanks to this renewed momentum. The increase in volume suggests that investors are more interested, and both institutional and retail players are probably responsible for the sizable inflows. 

    Such volume spikes have historically come before significant price movements, and Solana's recent performance indicates that it may maintain this bullish trend. Technically speaking, the recent breakout of Solana above the $200 resistance has created the conditions for additional upward movement. If buying pressure does not increase, $300 the next significant resistance level that corresponds with historical price zones might serve as a barrier.

    The value of $200 is currently a crucial support level on the downside, giving Solana's price a base in the event of a decline. The amounts of $175 and $150 are two other noteworthy support levels; these were previously hot spots for buyers and might draw bids if the price corrects. Solana is in overbought territory according to the RSI, which may indicate a brief cooling-off period.

    Nevertheless, the overall trend is still bullish, bolstered by rising EMAs and robust market sentiment. Investors can determine whether the rally is sustainable by monitoring volume levels. While persistently high volumes would support the argument for a continuous push toward $300, a decline in volume might indicate waning momentum.

    #Solana #Shiba Inu #Bitcoin
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

