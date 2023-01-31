Shiba Inu (SHIB) Payments Expand Even Further Thanks to This Integration

The Shiba Inu token, SHIB, which is one of the coins supported by Binance Pay, has gained further uses through this integration. Thus, according to the latest update report of the payment service in January, its adoption has been extended to several more countries and various global venues.

Where else can you pay with Shiba Inu (SHIB) now?

The first such news was the introduction of Binance Pay and, accordingly, the ability to pay in SHIB at a major pharmacy chain in Ukraine, ANC Pharmacy. At the same time, in another part of the world, namely Bahrain, payments in Shiba Inu tokens and other cryptocurrencies via Binance Pay have started to be accepted by the local telecom operator, STC. This innovation is made possible by Binance Pay's partnership with Bahrain's EazyPay service.

In addition, the expansion of Binance Pay with SHIB on its tail has also taken place in the online commerce environment. First, TokenStore, a major marketplace for digital gift cards, announced the integration of the black-and-yellow crypto giant's payment service. Next, it followed suit with its Picodi crypto cashback service, whose program extends to 5,000 online shops in more than 40 countries.

Recall that support for the Shiba Inu token was added by Binance Pay in early August 2022, and since then, adoption has gone hand in hand. However, the use of SHIB as a payment method is not limited to Binance Pay, and the token is also introduced through such services as BitPay and NOWPayments.