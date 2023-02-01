Shiba Inu (SHIB) Might Make Comeback, David Gokhshtein Speaks on Meme Token 'Bag'

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

David Gokhshtein, the founder of Gokhshtein Media, is back to talking about meme tokens on Twitter. This time he makes mention of meme tokens SHIB and Dogecoin making a comeback.

"I haven't talked about meme tokens in a while. Are we still talking about SHIB and DOGE making a comeback or are we on to new things?" Gokhshtein inquired of his 696,700 Twitter followers.

twitter.com/davidgokhshtein

The crypto enthusiast hints at himself having bags of meme tokens as he asks his Twitter followers, "Why do people get bags of meme tokens rather than going into BTC or ETH?"

"BTW, I'm a meme token survivor," he added. As reported earlier, Gokhshtein pleaded with SHIB to reach one cent so he could "delete his Twitter account," which he jokingly meant to sell off his holdings and then retire.

Ads Ads

Shiba Inu returns as most traded for whales

According to WhaleStats data, Shiba Inu (SHIB) has once again clinched the title of most traded coins among the top 1,000 ETH whales.

This might suggest that "whales," large holders, still have faith in the meme token, despite a dull price action for cryptocurrencies in the past year.

In general, an increase in trading, as reflected in volume, may indicate that more holders are currently shifting their coins around. Large price jumps could result from this type of trend because traders help sustain such moves.

Per WhaleStats data, BONE, the central token for Shibarium, ranks as one of the top 10 purchased tokens among the 100 biggest ETH whales in the last 24 hours. Shiba Inu also ranks among the top 10 purchased tokens among the 500 biggest ETH whales, which might suggest ongoing accumulation of these tokens.

At the time of publication, SHIB was marginally up at $0.00001159.