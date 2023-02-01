Shiba Inu (SHIB) Might Make Comeback, David Gokhshtein Speaks on Meme Token 'Bag'

David Gokhshtein, the founder of Gokhshtein Media, is back to talking about meme tokens on Twitter. This time he makes mention of meme tokens SHIB and Dogecoin making a comeback.
"I haven't talked about meme tokens in a while. Are we still talking about SHIB and DOGE making a comeback or are we on to new things?" Gokhshtein inquired of his 696,700 Twitter followers.
The crypto enthusiast hints at himself having bags of meme tokens as he asks his Twitter followers, "Why do people get bags of meme tokens rather than going into BTC or ETH?"
"BTW, I'm a meme token survivor," he added. As reported earlier, Gokhshtein pleaded with SHIB to reach one cent so he could "delete his Twitter account," which he jokingly meant to sell off his holdings and then retire.
Shiba Inu returns as most traded for whales
According to WhaleStats data, Shiba Inu (SHIB) has once again clinched the title of most traded coins among the top 1,000 ETH whales.
📰 JUST IN: $SHIB @Shibtoken flipped $WETH for MOST TRADED token among top 1000 #ETH whales— WhaleStats (tracking crypto whales) (@WhaleStats) February 1, 2023
This might suggest that "whales," large holders, still have faith in the meme token, despite a dull price action for cryptocurrencies in the past year.
In general, an increase in trading, as reflected in volume, may indicate that more holders are currently shifting their coins around. Large price jumps could result from this type of trend because traders help sustain such moves.
JUST IN: $BONE @shibtoken now on top 10 purchased tokens among 100 biggest #ETH whales in the last 24hrs 🐳— WhaleStats (tracking crypto whales) (@WhaleStats) February 1, 2023
Per WhaleStats data, BONE, the central token for Shibarium, ranks as one of the top 10 purchased tokens among the 100 biggest ETH whales in the last 24 hours. Shiba Inu also ranks among the top 10 purchased tokens among the 500 biggest ETH whales, which might suggest ongoing accumulation of these tokens.
At the time of publication, SHIB was marginally up at $0.00001159.