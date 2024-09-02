    Shiba Inu (SHIB) out of Trillionaire Club: 700 Billion SHIB in 24 Hours

    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Shiba Inu experiencing decline, which will more likely affect SHIB's price performance in foreseeable future
    Mon, 2/09/2024 - 14:00
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) out of Trillionaire Club: 700 Billion SHIB in 24 Hours
    The market dynamics surrounding Shiba Inu have changed significantly, with a discernible decline in the amount of SHIB traded among major holders, or whales.

    Just 700 billion SHIB were moved in the last day, a sharp decrease from the record three trillion SHIB transacted just a few days prior. The asset's performance on the market may be significantly impacted by this abrupt decline in large transactions.

    Significant players may be backing away from SHIB or ceasing to trade the token based on the drop in whale activity. Smaller investors may be reevaluating their positions as a result of this, as it could suggest a lack of confidence in the asset's near-term potential. A decrease in these significant movements could indicate a decline in interest in or confidence in SHIB's capacity to produce returns in the current market climate. 

    Article image
    SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Whale transactions normally offer liquidity and support to the market. More broadly, there may be less market liquidity for SHIB as a result of the whales' declining activity. Acting as buyers and absorbers of sell-offs, whales contribute to market stabilization when they participate actively.

    Their retreat may increase volatility and make SHIB more vulnerable to sudden changes in price, especially when the market is under pressure. Furthermore, the market might be psychologically affected by the decline in major transactions.

    Whale activity indicates that major investors are still interested in the asset, which often reassures smaller investors. Retail investors could become more cautious as a result of this declining activity, which could increase selling pressure and lower the price of SHIB.

