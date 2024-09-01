    1 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Bought by Secret Whale: What's Going On?

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Massive Shiba Inu whale just grabbed over 1 trillion SHIB this week; what could this mysterious $20 million move mean for market?
    Sun, 1/09/2024 - 16:15
    1 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Bought by Secret Whale: What's Going On?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    An unidentified large floating object was detected in the Shiba Inu (SHIB) ecosystem this week. It is a whale, as it is called by particularly large investors in the market.

    Advertisement

    The Shiba Inu ecosystem is home to many such entities. For example, according to IntoTheBlock, the concentration of addresses holding at least 1% of the outstanding supply of all Shiba Inu tokens is 59.95% or 589.67 trillion SHIB. To be fair, however, 410.42 trillion tokens are held on a dead address and are considered burned.

    Article image
    Source: IntoTheBlock

    Related
    Early SHIB Whale Makes Unexpected Move With Trillions of Tokens
    Sat, 08/31/2024 - 15:03
    Early SHIB Whale Makes Unexpected Move With Trillions of Tokens
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    HOT Stories
    Cardano (ADA) Price on Edge With Biggest Hard Fork in Just 10 Hours
    Ethereum Creator Makes Key Clarification on ETH Holdings: Details
    Ripple Unlocks 1 Billion XRP Tokens
    Important Bitcoin (BTC) $100,000 Reminder Issued by Samson Mow, Hold Tight

    The hero of last week, however, was the address "0x78342," which absorbed over 1 trillion SHIB in the last seven days.

    Advertisement

    This is not the unknown investor's first foray into the popular meme-inspired cryptocurrency; including his purchases during the week, the total amount of his SHIB portfolio came to 1.486 trillion tokens. At the current Shiba Inu price of $0.0000135, this volume is equivalent to $20.16 million.

    Article image
    Source: Arkham Intelligence

    In addition, it can be noted that most of the Shiba Inu tokens came to this unknown wallet from another unknown wallet "0x826c." Interestingly, this address still has 1.395 trillion SHIB, which is about $18.87 million.

    Related
    Shiba Inu Lead Issues Urgent Message to SHIB Holders
    Sat, 08/31/2024 - 13:33
    Shiba Inu Lead Issues Urgent Message to SHIB Holders
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    What this partial accumulation and movement of wallets from one address to another means is a question to ponder.

    On the one hand, a large investor accumulates SHIB in millions of dollars. On the other hand, these tokens come from another unknown address, not the exchange, which may not mean accumulation, but just an unknown big player organizing his Shiba Inu wallets.

    #Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shibarium
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    Related articles

    Title news
    Price Analysis
    Sep 1, 2024 - 16:00
    SHIB Prediction for September 1
    Price Analysis
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    Title news
    News
    Sep 1, 2024 - 15:45
    Enormous 3.5 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: What's Happening?
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Crypto Mining 2025. AI Mining and ASIC Shares
    ViaBTC Supports LTC+DOGE+BEL Merged Mining to Boost Miners' Profits by 17%
    Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Might be on Track for Bullish September as RCO Finance (RCOF) Has All Chances to Rally
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    1 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Bought by Secret Whale: What's Going On?
    SHIB Prediction for September 1
    Enormous 3.5 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: What's Happening?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD