    Enormous 3.5 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: What's Happening?

    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Shiba Inu whales coming back
    Sun, 1/09/2024 - 15:45
    Sun, 1/09/2024 - 15:45
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    With over 3 trillion SHIB tokens moved in a single day, Shiba Inu has witnessed an extraordinarily high spike in transaction volumes lately. The price of SHIB has shown little to no discernible movement in the market despite this enormous volume.

    There are concerns about what might be going on behind the scenes and what this strange activity might signify for SHIB's future. The accumulation of SHIB by significant investors or whales could be one reason for this spike in large transactions. During accumulation periods, large holders frequently acquire assets without significantly affecting the market price, typically as a sign that they believe the asset's value will increase in the future.

    Article image
    SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Despite the high volume of transactions, SHIB's price has remained stable, which may indicate that these significant transactions are being carried out deliberately to prevent creating market volatility. The transfer of SHIB tokens between major exchanges is another possible reason.

    These transfers frequently take place as exchanges adjust their reserves or get ready for something like an airdrop of new trading pairs listing or delisting. Although these changes usually have no direct effect on the market, they may signal important internal changes at the exchanges that hold SHIB.

    Shiba Inu's on-chain performance is also linked to this dynamic. The data indicates that there has not been a price increase in tandem with the spike in large transactions and the volume of SHIB being moved. This discrepancy implies that the market is either consolidating at the moment or getting ready for a possible move in the future.

    The notion of a market in wait-and-see mode is supported by the Bulls and Bears metric, which likewise reveals a fairly balanced distribution devoid of an overwhelming dominance of buyers or sellers.

    #Shiba Inu
