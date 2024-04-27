Advertisement
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) May Witness Crazy 100% Pump if Price History Comes True

    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    With May on horizon, historical patterns suggest possibility of significant price movement for Shiba Inu (SHIB)
    Sat, 27/04/2024 - 12:32
    Crypto enthusiasts are closely monitoring the potential price movements of Shiba Inu (SHIB) as historical data suggests a notable shift in May. According to insights from CryptoRank, there is a possibility of substantial volatility in SHIB's value, with a potential doubling indicated by past performance.

    Data indicates that May has historically been a month of considerable fluctuation for SHIB. The average profitability stands at 99.3%, hinting at the prospect of a substantial increase in value. At the current price of $0.0000243, this could translate to a minimum price of $0.000048 per token.

    However, investors are urged to exercise caution. While the average profitability paints an optimistic picture, the broader indicator of median profitability presents a more subdued outlook. With only three May periods in SHIB's history, the token has experienced both significant growth and decline. While May 2021 saw a remarkable 355.4% increase, subsequent years witnessed declines ranging from 15.4% to 42.1%.

    ""
    SHIB's Monthly Returns by CryptoRank

    As investors weigh the potential outcomes, it is essential to consider the inherent volatility of the cryptocurrency market. Past performance offers insights but is not a definitive predictor of future movements.

    There are many ways to look at this data. On the one hand, for the last two years SHIB has demonstrated extremely negative dynamics in the fifth month of the year. On the other hand, the history of the Shiba Inu price has also had an extremely epic rise in May 2021.

    Whatever the case, not much is known for sure in the crypto market, but it will be more interesting to see what path the price of the Shiba Inu token will take in May.

    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

