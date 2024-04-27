Shiba Inu (SHIB) May Witness Crazy 100% Pump if Price History Comes True

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Crypto enthusiasts are closely monitoring the potential price movements of Shiba Inu (SHIB) as historical data suggests a notable shift in May. According to insights from CryptoRank , there is a possibility of substantial volatility in SHIB's value, with a potential doubling indicated by past performance.

Data indicates that May has historically been a month of considerable fluctuation for SHIB . The average profitability stands at 99.3%, hinting at the prospect of a substantial increase in value. At the current price of $0.0000243, this could translate to a minimum price of $0.000048 per token.

However, investors are urged to exercise caution. While the average profitability paints an optimistic picture, the broader indicator of median profitability presents a more subdued outlook. With only three May periods in SHIB's history, the token has experienced both significant growth and decline. While May 2021 saw a remarkable 355.4% increase, subsequent years witnessed declines ranging from 15.4% to 42.1%.

SHIB's Monthly Returns by CryptoRank

As investors weigh the potential outcomes, it is essential to consider the inherent volatility of the cryptocurrency market. Past performance offers insights but is not a definitive predictor of future movements.

There are many ways to look at this data. On the one hand, for the last two years SHIB has demonstrated extremely negative dynamics in the fifth month of the year. On the other hand, the history of the Shiba Inu price has also had an extremely epic rise in May 2021.