Advertisement
AD
Original U.Today article

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Lost Critical Support, Ethereum (ETH) Gains Momentum, XRP's Volatility Disappears

Advertisement
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Market is currently in problematic state, following drop of volatility and liquidity
Thu, 8/02/2024 - 0:30
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Lost Critical Support, Ethereum (ETH) Gains Momentum, XRP's Volatility Disappears
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents
Advertisement

Shiba Inu token has recently slipped below a critical support level at $0.000009. This drop signifies a potential pivot point for the asset, with the next critical support level now in the spotlight, highlighted by the stark blue line on the trading chart.

The loss of the $0.000009 support level is implying a shift in market sentiment from bullish to bearish. Traders often view such breaches as a signal for a potential downward trend, leading to increased selling pressure. The market seems to be in a precarious position, where the demand at the subsequent support level must hold to prevent further declines.

https://www.tradingview.com/
SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

For SHIB, the next critical support level is now set around $0.0000087, highlighted by the blue line. This level represents a psychological and technical threshold, which, if breached, could intensify bearish momentum. The resistance level to watch is currently at $0.0000095, a boundary that SHIB needs to surpass to negate the current bearish outlook and potentially signal a reversal.

Related
Shiba Inu Skyrockets 514% On-Chain as Whales Shift Trillions of SHIB

In a bullish scenario, if SHIB can consolidate above the current support and break through the resistance at $0.0000095, it could lead to a relief rally, attracting buyers back into the market. This could be driven by positive news, market sentiment or broader crypto market recovery. In this case, a move toward the next resistance at $0.000010 could be in the cards, potentially rekindling investor interest and speculative trading.

Ethereum gains confidence

Ethereum has seen a resurgence of momentum, possibly catalyzed by the recent outage on the Solana network. Investors are increasingly favoring stability, and Ethereum's uninterrupted service during Solana's downtime may have reinforced its position as the go-to platform for developers and investors seeking reliability.

The Ethereum network has maintained its operations without significant issues, which stands in stark contrast to the outage experienced by Solana, often touted as an Ethereum competitor. This reliability has not gone unnoticed. Amid fears of potential future outages, Solana's instability has inadvertently highlighted Ethereum's robustness, possibly triggering a shift in investor preference toward Ethereum.

Related
Arthur Hayes Makes Epic Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction: $1 Million

A look at the Ethereum price chart suggests a bullish trend, with the asset recently rebounding off the 50-day EMA, currently at around $2,331. The next resistance level to watch is around the $2,367 mark, which, if surpassed, could pave the way for further gains.

There has been speculation in the past that individuals with significant market influence, such as Sam Bankman-Fried, have contributed to network instabilities to benefit their trading platforms. While these rumors have been persistent, the recent Solana incident appears to be the result of a genuine surge in activity, rather than any malevolent interference.

As Ethereum continues its climb, support levels have solidified, particularly around the $2,206 line, aligning with the 100-day EMA. This level is crucial for Ethereum to maintain its current momentum and avoid a retracement toward lower supports.

XRP's issues with volatility

XRP is now facing a period of stagnant volatility and waning interest. With the ongoing SEC case showing no signs of progress and market participants shifting their focus elsewhere, XRP's trading volume and network activity have significantly dwindled.

Related
100 Million Dogecoin (DOGE) Moved to Robinhood in Major Sell-off: Details

A glance at the XRP price chart reveals a constrained trading range, with the cryptocurrency struggling to make decisive moves. Currently languishing around the $0.50 mark, XRP finds itself trapped between the immediate support level at $0.49 and a faint resistance near $0.56. This tight range indicates a lack of enthusiasm from traders, with minimal volume to suggest any forthcoming change in this dynamic.

The decreasing volatility is symptomatic of broader market sentiment toward XRP. Without substantial developments in its legal challenges or breakthrough use cases that rekindle interest, XRP remains in a state of limbo. The once vibrant and highly speculative asset now sees days of minimal price change.

#Shiba Inu #Ethereum #XRP
About the author
article image
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image SEC vs Yellen? Ripple Lawyer Questions Crypto Rules
2024/02/08 00:32
SEC vs Yellen? Ripple Lawyer Questions Crypto Rules
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image DOGE, SHIB, BONK and WIF Price Analysis for February 7
2024/02/08 00:32
DOGE, SHIB, BONK and WIF Price Analysis for February 7
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Key Reason Why Ethereum Might Be Classified as Security
2024/02/08 00:32
Key Reason Why Ethereum Might Be Classified as Security
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Coinbase-Backed DeSo SocialFi App Focus Raises $75 Million in One Week
Skyline Digital makes TradFi accessible on Web3
Enter New Chapter in Blockchain History: ICB Network Update
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Lost Critical Support, Ethereum (ETH) Gains Momentum, XRP's Volatility Disappears
SEC vs Yellen? Ripple Lawyer Questions Crypto Rules
DOGE, SHIB, BONK and WIF Price Analysis for February 7
Show all