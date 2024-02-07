Ethereum Dencun Upgrade to Go Live on Holesky Testnet: Details

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The Ethereum network is making another major play toward bringing its latest Dencun upgrade to the mainnet. According to one of the core developers working on the upgrade, Christine Kim, the Dencun Upgrade will go live on the Holesky Testnet later today at about 11:34 a.m. UTC.

As Kim revealed in her X post, this upgrade will be the last testnet launch for the upgrade before it finally goes live on the mainnet. The date for the mainnet is not yet known, however, should the debut on Holesky turn out well, Ethereum developers will tease the date to expect the upgrade’s debut on the mainnet.

As reported earlier by U.Today, the Dencun Upgrade went live on the Sepolia Testnet back in January, setting the stage for the current move to Holesky. Notably, potential upgrades on Ethereum are made to go through different testnets to solidify their readiness for the mainnet debut.

With each testnet built to reflect mainnet conditions, developers are easily able to monitor for glitches, which are then resolved before the upgrade is finally opened to the public. This approach provides for minimal disruption to the system overall.

Dencun upgrade relevance

The Dencun Upgrade has a major fundamental value proposition that will be accomplished with the Proto-DankSharding innovation that will process blobs of data and make the Ethereum blockchain scale faster. The way the data will be modeled will also impact the cost of transactions on the network.

With Ethereum still suffering slow throughput and high costs, the Dencun upgrade will usher in a dramatic shift in the network, one that might start bringing the blockchain back to its optimized state. Overall, Ethereum is poised to threaten its competitors, as it will be relatively faster and cheaper to use following the upgrade.