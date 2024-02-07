Advertisement
AD

Ethereum Dencun Upgrade to Go Live on Holesky Testnet: Details

Advertisement
article image
Godfrey Benjamin
Ethereum's Proto-DankSharding upgrade going live on Holesky today
Wed, 7/02/2024 - 9:33
Ethereum Dencun Upgrade to Go Live on Holesky Testnet: Details
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The Ethereum network is making another major play toward bringing its latest Dencun upgrade to the mainnet. According to one of the core developers working on the upgrade, Christine Kim, the Dencun Upgrade will go live on the Holesky Testnet later today at about 11:34 a.m. UTC.

Advertisement

Related
Ethereum's Dencun Upgrade: Two Key Dates to Watch as Testing Advances

As Kim revealed in her X post, this upgrade will be the last testnet launch for the upgrade before it finally goes live on the mainnet. The date for the mainnet is not yet known, however, should the debut on Holesky turn out well, Ethereum developers will tease the date to expect the upgrade’s debut on the mainnet.

As reported earlier by U.Today, the Dencun Upgrade went live on the Sepolia Testnet back in January, setting the stage for the current move to Holesky. Notably, potential upgrades on Ethereum are made to go through different testnets to solidify their readiness for the mainnet debut.

With each testnet built to reflect mainnet conditions, developers are easily able to monitor for glitches, which are then resolved before the upgrade is finally opened to the public. This approach provides for minimal disruption to the system overall.

Dencun upgrade relevance

The Dencun Upgrade has a major fundamental value proposition that will be accomplished with the Proto-DankSharding innovation that will process blobs of data and make the Ethereum blockchain scale faster. The way the data will be modeled will also impact the cost of transactions on the network.

Related
Ethereum to Outperform Bitcoin in Consolidation Phase, Says Top Analyst

With Ethereum still suffering slow throughput and high costs, the Dencun upgrade will usher in a dramatic shift in the network, one that might start bringing the blockchain back to its optimized state. Overall, Ethereum is poised to threaten its competitors, as it will be relatively faster and cheaper to use following the upgrade.

#Ethereum
About the author
article image
Godfrey Benjamin

Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

related image Ethereum (ETH) Aims at $3,000 After Massive Breakthrough Caused by Solana Outage
2024/02/07 09:30
Ethereum (ETH) Aims at $3,000 After Massive Breakthrough Caused by Solana Outage
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Bitcoin Critic Peter Schiff Not Happy With New SEC Rules
2024/02/07 09:30
Bitcoin Critic Peter Schiff Not Happy With New SEC Rules
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Bitcoin Wallet Activity Dips Despite ETF Approvals
2024/02/07 09:30
Bitcoin Wallet Activity Dips Despite ETF Approvals
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Bitget Lists Dymension in Innovation Zone
Citrea, Bitcoin’s First ZK Rollup, Emerges from Stealth
Renowned BlockChain & Web3 Event CRYPTO EXPO DUBAI 2024 Is Back With Its 6th Edition
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Ethereum Dencun Upgrade to Go Live on Holesky Testnet: Details
Ethereum (ETH) Aims at $3,000 After Massive Breakthrough Caused by Solana Outage
Bitcoin Critic Peter Schiff Not Happy With New SEC Rules
Show all