Advertisement
AD

240,000 ETH Moved to Top Exchanges as Ethereum Sees Pullback After Recent Surge

Advertisement
article image
Yuri Molchan
Astonishing amount of Ethereum deposited to major cryptocurrency exchanges within last 24 hours
Wed, 7/02/2024 - 13:01
240,000 ETH Moved to Top Exchanges as Ethereum Sees Pullback After Recent Surge
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents
Advertisement

Major cryptocurrency tracking platform Whale Alert has spotted at least half a dozen large Ethereum transactions, which cumulatively carried close to 240,000 Ethereum. The majority of these crypto transfers were sent to leading crypto exchanges.

Related
'Dogecoin Is Sick,' DOGE Foundation Rep Explains Why

In the meantime, the Ethereum price has seen a small pullback after surging earlier this week, but it has begun to recover again.

Almost 240,000 Ethereum on move

The above-mentioned cryptocurrency tracker has detected anonymous whales moving grand amounts of the second largest coin Ethereum to major crypto exchanges – Binance, Coinbase and Bitfinex.

These transfers varied between 14,322 ETH and 83,200 ETH – the latter was moved from Binance to Binance Deacon Deposit. A total of 49,999 ETH went from one anonymous cryptocurrency wallet to another. As for the other ones, they were sent to the above-mentioned crypto trading platforms from unknown blockchain wallets.

Overall, the transferred Ethereum in total comprises a whopping $518,691,800 in fiat.

Related
Ethereum (ETH) Aims at $3,000 After Massive Breakthrough Caused by Solana Outage

Ethereum ready for $3,500: Top analyst

Major cryptocurrency trader and analyst Michael van de Poppe based in Amsterdam believes that within the coming months, Ethereum is likely to unleash its full potential and become “a market-mover.” For this reason, the analyst admits, he has allocated his funds to the Ethereum ecosystem.

In a recent tweet, van de Poppe stated he believes Ethereum is ready to start heading for $3,500.

Since the week started, the second most popular cryptocurrency demonstrated a surge of more than 4.4%, which pushed the coin to the $2,384 price level. ETH was also seen there on Jan. 30 after massive growth of 6.64%. After today’s increase, however, Ethereum has made a pullback of 1.30%, now exchanging hands at $2,357.

This year, many in the cryptocurrency community expect ETH to hit $4,000 following the prediction of the Standard Chartered banking behemoth. The bank named May 23 as the date by which this prediction will be achieved since this is the date when the Securities and Exchange Commission regulator is likely to approve a spot Ethereum ETF filed for by a couple of major spot Bitcoin ETF issuers, including BlackRock.

Lark Davis elaborated that, in light of a potential Ethereum ETF approval, financial institutions will begin accumulating massive amounts of ETH, withdrawing them from the market into cold storage.

#Ethereum #Ethereum ETF #Cryptocurrency exchange #Cryptocurrency Whales
About the author
article image
Yuri Molchan
Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
related image Arthur Hayes Makes Epic Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction: $1 Million
2024/02/07 12:59
Arthur Hayes Makes Epic Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction: $1 Million
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image Chainlink (LINK) Whale Transfers $14.7 Million as Analyst Eyes Bullish Breakout
2024/02/07 12:59
Chainlink (LINK) Whale Transfers $14.7 Million as Analyst Eyes Bullish Breakout
Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
related image 'Dogecoin Is Sick,' DOGE Foundation Rep Explains Why
2024/02/07 12:59
'Dogecoin Is Sick,' DOGE Foundation Rep Explains Why
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Polkadot Hacker House Set to Offer Developers Ultimate Coworking Experience at ETHDenver
$CATCH Presale Sold Out, Next Phase to Launch in March 2024
Bitget Introduces NAVI Protocol (NAVX) to the Innovation and DeFi Zone
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

240,000 ETH Moved to Top Exchanges as Ethereum Sees Pullback After Recent Surge
Arthur Hayes Makes Epic Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction: $1 Million
Chainlink (LINK) Whale Transfers $14.7 Million as Analyst Eyes Bullish Breakout
Show all