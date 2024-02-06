Advertisement
AD

Shiba Inu Skyrockets 514% On-Chain as Whales Shift Trillions of SHIB

Advertisement
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Shiba Inu token shows 514% surge in on-chain activity as whales maneuver trillions of SHIB
Tue, 6/02/2024 - 8:08
Shiba Inu Skyrockets 514% On-Chain as Whales Shift Trillions of SHIB
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

In a startling turn of events, the Shiba Inu token has experienced a meteoric rise, surging a staggering 514% in on-chain activity within the last 24 hours. This revelation comes from data provided by IntoTheBlock, shedding light on a sudden influx of large transactions involving SHIB.

Advertisement

Related
DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for February 5

The volume of these substantial transactions with SHIB soared from 544.71 billion to a whopping 2.82 trillion tokens, translating to a remarkable surge in USD value from $4.88 million to $25.05 million. Notably, IntoTheBlock only takes into account transactions exceeding $100,000 in this analysis, and over the past day, there have been 33 such transactions.

""
Source: IntoTheBlock

This surge arrives on the heels of a prolonged period of minimal activity among whales in the Shiba Inu token ecosystem. Following a sharp decline in late January, large SHIB transactions had nearly ground to a halt for approximately a week. However, it appears this lull was merely temporary.

All eyes on SHIB

With the return of significant players to the Shiba Inu network, attention is now riveted on the trajectory of SHIB's price. Observers note that SHIB has been in an accumulation phase over the past two weeks, characterized by subdued volatility and relatively unremarkable price movements. 

""
SHIB to USD by CoinMarketCap

Yet, the resurgence of prominent investors hints at potential seismic shifts in the SHIB price in the immediate future.

Related
Ryoshi v. Shibarium: Here's What's Known About New L2 With SHIB as Native Token

As the crypto market braces for what could be a significant upheaval in Shiba Inu's fortunes, investors are poised on the edge of their seats, anticipating the next big move in this increasingly captivating digital asset landscape.

#Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shibarium
About the author
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

related image Yellen to Address Congress on Crypto Risks
2024/02/06 08:05
Yellen to Address Congress on Crypto Risks
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image SpaceX Accepts Dogecoin Payment for DOGE-1 Lunar Mission Rescheduling
2024/02/06 08:05
SpaceX Accepts Dogecoin Payment for DOGE-1 Lunar Mission Rescheduling
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Solana (SOL) Gains Crucial Foothold, XRP's Movements Are Too Predictable, Last Resort for Ethereum (ETH)?
2024/02/06 08:05
Solana (SOL) Gains Crucial Foothold, XRP's Movements Are Too Predictable, Last Resort for Ethereum (ETH)?
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Lista DAO Unveils Cosmic Adventure Challenge and Rebrand in Strategic Push
Heroes of Mavia Surpasses 1 Million Downloads, Dominates Global App Store Rankings Before Token Launch
Taraxa Launches $10 Million Grant Program for its blockDAG Ecosystem
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Shiba Inu Skyrockets 514% On-Chain as Whales Shift Trillions of SHIB
Yellen to Address Congress on Crypto Risks
SpaceX Accepts Dogecoin Payment for DOGE-1 Lunar Mission Rescheduling
Show all