Ripple VP Shares Excitement on XRP Ledger Incoming Feature: Details

article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
XRP Ledger set to add new feature if amendment maintains two weeks of support from 80% of validators
Wed, 7/02/2024 - 13:22
Cover image via youtu.be

In a tweet, Ripple's VP of Corporate Strategy & Operations, Emi Yoshikawa, expresses her enthusiasm for the AMM amendment, which adds Automated Market Maker (AMM) capabilities to the XRP Ledger.

Yoshikawa expresses her expectations, sharing a throwback tweet from 2022 when discussions over the AMM amendments were first begun. The Ripple VP is hopeful that the AMM amendment will be passed by the XRPL community next week.

Yoshikawa feels that the AMM amendment will be a "game-changer" for the XRP Ledger, according to her flashback tweet. The Ripple VP stated then that if the AMM (Automated Market Maker) is added to XRP Ledger via an amendment, it is likely to become the most powerful DEX of CLOB and AMM combined and significantly boost liquidity.

On Jan. 31, the AMM amendment achieved a majority and may be activated on the mainnet if it maintains two weeks of support from more than 80% of trusted validators. If support drops below 80%, the amendment is temporarily rejected, and the two-week period restarts.

As much excitement remains regarding the activation of the AMM amendment on XRP Ledger, there are also concerns regarding a minor bug discovered by RippleX during extended integration testing.

The issue pertains to that which might prohibit multiple AMM transactions from executing on the same ledger. In all cases, the AMM behavior was accurate, and the issue did not affect ledger stability. Nonetheless, the fix can eliminate the AMM edge case effect, ensuring that the AMM always functions as planned.

RippleX stated that a fix has been proposed and is being reviewed. Ripple CTO David Schwartz reacts to concerns raised regarding the AMM amendment, stating that "it is known how to avoid the bug and the consequences of the bug are minor."

#Ripple News #Cryptocurrency influencer
