    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Loses Market Spot to Avalanche (AVAX): Details

    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Shiba Inu dethroned by Avalanche in crypto market rankings
    Wed, 22/05/2024 - 14:48
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    In a reshuffling move, dog-themed cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (SHIB) has lost its market spot to Avalanche (AVAX).

    Shiba Inu has remained in 11th place in the market rankings after falling out of the top 10 due to profit-taking following its stunning 300% increase in late February to early March. 

    Despite the profit-taking that followed, Shiba Inu fiercely defended its rankings, remaining in 11th place throughout.

    However, Shiba Inu's resolve has been tested with Avalanche overtaking it, pushing it to 12th place in the crypto market rankings. 

    Shiba Inu's drop in the rankings coincides with a larger market fall that has seen SHIB lose roughly 4% of its value in the last 24 hours. This fall follows profit-taking after the SHIB price reached a high of $0.00002684 during today's trading session. 

    Market Ranking, Courtesy: CoinMarketCap
    Market Rankings, Courtesy: CoinMarketCap

    Earlier in the week, crypto prices rose on hints of progress toward U.S. approval of exchange-traded funds investing directly in Ethereum as optimism revived.

    SHIB's price climbed alongside the market, but to a smaller extent. SHIB is currently up 5.15% over the last seven days, as its gains were relatively muted by the stiff daily MA 50 barrier near $0.000025. 

    In recent weeks, specifically since mid-April, Shiba Inu's price has been constricted by the daily SMA 50 barrier. Shiba Inu consistently faced a battle surpassing this level; however, the bulls made a successful attempt on May 20 before confronting resistance. 

    Conversely, Avalanche experienced a surge in value, climbing over 18% in the past week. This growth has propelled AVAX to overtake SHIB, with a current market capitalization of $15.6 billion compared to Shiba Inu's $14.8 billion, according to CoinMarketCap data.

    As the market scenario unfolds, eyes will be on Shiba Inu to see if it can sustain its rise above the tough daily MA 50 barrier. Whether SHIB can reclaim its position or AVAX will continue to climb the ranks remains to be seen.

    #Avalanche News #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

