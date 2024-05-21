Shiba Inu (SHIB) Whales Waking Up: Details

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) whales are showing signs of activity, just as the token's price teeters on the edge of a significant breakout.

On-chain data shows an increase in Shiba Inu large transactions, which are those that exceed $100,000. Whales are moving significant amounts of SHIB, often a precursor to major market movements. This activity frequently indicates anticipation of an imminent price increase because whales tend to buy in anticipation of a positive market move.

According to IntoTheBlock data, the large transaction volume for Shiba Inu is up 106.86% in the last 24 hours. This came to 3.22 trillion SHIB, which is equivalent to $83.74 million. Large-holder inflows are also up 155%.

With whales repositioning themselves and large transaction volume seeing a notable increase, the market is watching with bated breath as whales make their move. Amid this awakening, SHIB's price has broken through a barrier that has held it back in recent days, setting the stage for a potential rally.

After several days of struggling to break past the daily SMA 50 at $0.0000247, Shiba Inu finally had its breakout moment on May 20.

Shiba Inu experienced a significant rise in Monday's trading session as crypto prices rose on signs of progress toward the approval of U.S. Ethereum spot ETFs, a reversal from a more pessimistic perspective as recently as last week. SHIB consequently increased from a low of $0.000023 to a high of $0.0000261. The move spurred a jump over the daily SMA 50, which had previously held back Shiba Inu prices.

At the time of writing, SHIB was up 6.48% in the last 24 hours to $0.00002546, trading above the crucial daily SMA 50 barrier.

As SHIB teeters on the verge of a breakout, the coming days and weeks will be critical. In the very short term, a sustained break above the daily SMA 50 might be required for Shiba Inu's price to continue rising.