Advertisement
AD

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Whales Waking Up: Details

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Shiba Inu whales revive as SHIB price teeters on edge of significant breakout
    Tue, 21/05/2024 - 12:33
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Whales Waking Up: Details
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) whales are showing signs of activity, just as the token's price teeters on the edge of a significant breakout.

    Advertisement

    On-chain data shows an increase in Shiba Inu large transactions, which are those that exceed $100,000. Whales are moving significant amounts of SHIB, often a precursor to major market movements. This activity frequently indicates anticipation of an imminent price increase because whales tend to buy in anticipation of a positive market move.

    According to IntoTheBlock data, the large transaction volume for Shiba Inu is up 106.86% in the last 24 hours. This came to 3.22 trillion SHIB, which is equivalent to $83.74 million. Large-holder inflows are also up 155%. 

    TradingView
    SHIB/USD Daily Chart, Courtesy: TradingView

    With whales repositioning themselves and large transaction volume seeing a notable increase, the market is watching with bated breath as whales make their move. Amid this awakening, SHIB's price has broken through a barrier that has held it back in recent days, setting the stage for a potential rally.

    Related
    Fri, 05/17/2024 - 12:56
    Shiba Inu Skyrockets 1,590% in Key Metric as Whales Dive in to Save SHIB Price
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    After several days of struggling to break past the daily SMA 50 at $0.0000247, Shiba Inu finally had its breakout moment on May 20. 

    Shiba Inu experienced a significant rise in Monday's trading session as crypto prices rose on signs of progress toward the approval of U.S. Ethereum spot ETFs, a reversal from a more pessimistic perspective as recently as last week. SHIB consequently increased from a low of $0.000023 to a high of $0.0000261. The move spurred a jump over the daily SMA 50, which had previously held back Shiba Inu prices.

    At the time of writing, SHIB was up 6.48% in the last 24 hours to $0.00002546, trading above the crucial daily SMA 50 barrier. 

    As SHIB teeters on the verge of a breakout, the coming days and weeks will be critical. In the very short term, a sustained break above the daily SMA 50 might be required for Shiba Inu's price to continue rising. 

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    related image Nearly $250 Million Bitcoin Transfer Stuns Major US Exchange
    2024/05/21 12:28
    Nearly $250 Million Bitcoin Transfer Stuns Major US Exchange
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image $4.9 Trillion Fidelity Pushes for Ethereum Spot ETF Approval
    2024/05/21 12:28
    $4.9 Trillion Fidelity Pushes for Ethereum Spot ETF Approval
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image Newly Introduced Microsoft AI Triggers Vitalik Buterin
    2024/05/21 12:28
    Newly Introduced Microsoft AI Triggers Vitalik Buterin
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    The largest MAC conference in Eastern Europe is back! 2500+ participants, 100+ companies at the exhibition, 30 reports, and a legendary Afterparty.
    25th Edition Manufacturing IT Summit: Shaping the Future of Manufacturing Technology
    CryptoGames Integrates Polygon (MATIC) for Enhanced User Experience
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Whales Waking Up: Details
    Nearly $250 Million Bitcoin Transfer Stuns Major US Exchange
    $4.9 Trillion Fidelity Pushes for Ethereum Spot ETF Approval
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD