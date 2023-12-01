Advertisement
AD

Avalanche (AVAX) Achieves Network Transaction ATH: Driving Forces Behind It

Advertisement
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Avalanche (AVAX) shatters network transaction record
Fri, 12/01/2023 - 14:50
Avalanche (AVAX) Achieves Network Transaction ATH: Driving Forces Behind It
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

On-chain analytics firm IntoTheBlock uncovers factors that led to an all-time high in transactions on the Avalanche blockchain in a new analysis.

Advertisement

The transaction count on Avalanche's C-Chain set an all-time high on Nov. 20, with an estimated total of 3.07 million transactions.

According to IntoTheBlock, the probable cause is an increase in inscription transactions, with Avalanche replicating the trend witnessed with Ordinals, which previously impacted Bitcoin, Litecoin and Dogecoin.

As a result, the transaction count on Avalanche's C-Chain set a new record, surpassing three million transactions.

Not only did the transaction count increase, but so did the transacted volume across the chain, which reached a new yearly high of $2 billion during the week of Nov. 13, 2023.

Related
Avalanche (AVAX) Set to Onboard 50 Million More Users, Owing to This Gaming Partnership

The Avalanche ecosystem has been witnessing expansion and innovation, as seen by recent partnerships for real-world asset tokenization with major financial organizations, including JP Morgan and Citi.

As a result, bridge inflows have increased significantly. Furthermore, the network's record number of transactions represents growing demand for ASC-20 minting activities.

Following the news of its partnership with JP Morgan and Citi, the price of Avalanche has recently risen. Using Avalanche's technology, both financial behemoths are experimenting with real-world asset (RWA) tokenization.

Related
Avalanche (AVAX) Trading Volume Skyrockets 400% After Amazon's Partnership

The Avalanche Foundation announced Avalanche Vista, a $50 million program to invest in the tokenization of RWA, in July.

AVAX was outperforming at the time of writing, with a 5.31% daily price gain to trade at $22.26.

#Avalanche News
About the author
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image Elon Musk’s Astounding AI Prediction for Next Three Years Shocks Community
2023/12/01 15:02
Elon Musk’s Astounding AI Prediction for Next Three Years Shocks Community
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image XRP Price Targets $1: History Unleashes Optimism for Explosive Year-End Surge
2023/12/01 15:02
XRP Price Targets $1: History Unleashes Optimism for Explosive Year-End Surge
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Ripple CTO Reacts to Kyber Hacker's Insane Demands
2023/12/01 15:02
Ripple CTO Reacts to Kyber Hacker's Insane Demands
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement

Popular

Avalanche (AVAX) Achieves Network Transaction ATH: Driving Forces Behind It
Avalanche (AVAX) Achieves Network Transaction ATH: Driving Forces Behind It
Elon Musk’s Astounding AI Prediction for Next Three Years Shocks Community
Elon Musk’s Astounding AI Prediction for Next Three Years Shocks Community
XRP Price Targets $1: History Unleashes Optimism for Explosive Year-End Surge
XRP Price Targets $1: History Unleashes Optimism for Explosive Year-End Surge
Ripple CTO Reacts to Kyber Hacker's Insane Demands
Ripple CTO Reacts to Kyber Hacker's Insane Demands
Cardano Layer-2 Protocol Announces Concerning News for Algorand Users
Cardano Layer-2 Protocol Announces Concerning News for Algorand Users
President of Colombia Becomes Bitcoin (BTC) Holder
President of Colombia Becomes Bitcoin (BTC) Holder
Dogecoin Price Jumps 6%, Whale Sells 300 Million DOGE on Robinhood
Dogecoin Price Jumps 6%, Whale Sells 300 Million DOGE on Robinhood
Top Trader Henrik Zeberg Sees Bitcoin (BTC) at $42,000, Shares Top Altcoins Right Now
Top Trader Henrik Zeberg Sees Bitcoin (BTC) at $42,000, Shares Top Altcoins Right Now
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Forms Golden Cross Signal: Details
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Forms Golden Cross Signal: Details
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Sees Over 1.3 Billion Tokens Burnt in November, What Does It Mean for Price?
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Sees Over 1.3 Billion Tokens Burnt in November, What Does It Mean for Price?
Show all
Advertisement
AD