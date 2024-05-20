Shiba Inu: 58 Trillion SHIB Sparks Bull-Bear Faceoff

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Dog-themed cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (SHIB) faces a critical juncture in its price action. The market is on high alert as a colossal amount of 58 trillion SHIB becomes the center of a fierce tug-of-war between bullish and bearish forces.

After several days of attempting to surpass the daily SMA 50 barrier at $0.0000247, Shiba Inu succumbed to bears, retreating to lows of $0.00002352 in today's trading session.

At the time of writing, SHIB was down 0.65% in the last 24 hours to $0.000024, suggesting an ongoing battle between bulls and bears.

According to IntoTheBlock data, 58.18 trillion SHIB were bought by 57,380 addresses in Shiba Inu's current trading range between $0.000023 and $0.000025 at an average price of $0.000024.

This threshold has emerged as a battleground where the short-term trajectory of SHIB's value might be determined. Bulls, optimistic traders betting on the price increase, are rallying to defend this level, hoping to spark a price increase for SHIB price. On the other side, bears, the pessimists of the market, are pushing back, aiming to drive the price down and capitalize on a potential decline.

The significance of the 58 trillion SHIB threshold cannot be overstated, representing a point of convergence for market forces and investor sentiment. A strong defense of this level by the bulls could signal renewed confidence in the token's potential, suggesting that SHIB could be gearing up for a price increase.

Conversely, if the bears manage to breach this threshold, it could indicate a loss of support for SHIB, potentially leading to a decline in price. Such a scenario would affect the immediate market value of SHIB.

In the event of a price rebound, a successful breach of the daily SMA 50 might be needed to kickstart a fresh uptrend for SHIB price, with targets on $0.000032 or even $0.000045. On the other hand, if bears gain the upper hand, Shiba Inu might persist in its current range with support at $0.000018 and $0.00002.