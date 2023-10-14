Shiba Inu (SHIB), LEASH, BONE Significant Development Underway: Details

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Shiba Inu ecosystem official Lucie shares an exciting update on Shiba Inu ecosystem tokens SHIB, BONE and LEASH.

Lucie discusses the progress made by Shiba Inu NFTs Shiboshis while making it known that there are significant developments underway for SHIB, LEASH and BONE.

Right now, the prices don't hold much importance as they can change quickly in just one day.

What really matters is the progress and development happening behind each project.

I do know that $SHIB, $BONE, and $LEASH have some exciting things going on. It's not just about… — 𝐋𝐔𝐂𝐈𝐄 | ✨Shibarium✨ (@LucieSHIB) October 14, 2023

It may not be the best timing for prices across the board, including those of SHIB, BONE and LEASH. However, Lucie stated that prices could change in an instant, so what matters is the development happening behind each project.

Lucie continues by saying that SHIB, BONE and LEASH have some exciting things going on. This not only includes exchange listings but also innovations underway. The Shiba Inu team member stated that the Shiba Inu ecosystem is working on creating dApps, exploring the metaverse and developing games.

According to her, the Shiboshis in particular have made incredible leaps in their development, which cannot be stated for 99% of other NFTs.

In an earlier tweet, Lucie offered a sneak peek into the key phases of the Shiba Inu and Shibarium journey and its relevance to the success of tokens SHIB, BONE, LEASH and the Shiboshis and ShibtheMetaverse communities.

Lucie disclosed that there are already some exciting plans in the works for the development of Shiba Inu ecosystem tokens, which would ensure that SHIB, BONE and LEASH will remain valuable and useful within the Shiba Inu ecosystem. This is meant to attract more users and inflows, ultimately benefiting the SHIB community as a whole.

Also, the Shiba Inu ecosystem is presently focused on developing dApps that are projected to cause a shift in the decentralized world. In addition, Shiba Inu is hard at work building Shiboshis and Shib Metaverse realms.

At the time of writing, SHIB was up 2% in the last 24 hours to $0.00000692, Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) was up 1.74% in the same time frame to $0.714, and Doge Killer (LEASH) was up 4% to $283.