Shiba Inu (SHIB) Ecosystem Token Might Be Listed on Popular Indian Exchange

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Shiba Inu ecosystem tokens (SHIB, BONE and LEASH) continue to gain attention from crypto exchanges, as seen in new listings as well as considerations for upcoming listings.

Blockbank, a neo-banking platform based in Lithuania, has listed Shiba Inu (SHIB) on its CeFi platform. CetoEX, a top Dubai-based exchange, also announced the listing of BONE on April 24.

As reported, Seychelles-based crypto exchange OKX announced it will list BONE after it emerged the winner in a recent poll.

The excitement further progressed as a major Asian crypto exchange announced the listing of BONE. In the past few days, Shiba Inu governance token BONE has seen three listing announcements.

Flitpay, a popular Indian crypto exchange, is currently conducting a poll on which coins to list next. It presents REEF and BONE as the two cryptocurrencies it is considering and asks the crypto community to vote for their choice.

The poll, which is going for about 15 more hours, has yet to receive attention from the Shiba Inu community, as seen in the current votes gathered.

BONE might be listed on Flitpay if it emerges as the winner of the poll, although further details are not yet available at the time of writing.

Shibarium, which is presently in beta, remains a positive fundamental boost for Shiba Inu ecosystem tokens. According to a Telegram screenshot, Shiba Inu's lead says Shibarium is in "go mode" in response to inquiries into the development of the Layer 2 protocol.

According to IntoTheBlock, Shiba Inu's large transactions are up 241% in the last 24 hours, suggesting whale moves. Meanwhile, the SHIB price traded down 1.71% in the last 24 hours to $0.0000101.