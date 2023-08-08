Shiba Inu Exciting News Ahead? SHIB Ecosystem Official Offers Epic Prediction

Shiba Inu team member Lucie teases exciting news on the horizon for Shiba Inu. "Exciting news ahead," Lucie stated on Twitter.
The Shiba Inu community eagerly awaits the big news regarding Shibarium's mainnet launch amid several innovations as the summer of Shibarium unfolds gradually.
Hey #Shibarmy, exciting news ahead! 🚀— 𝐋𝐔𝐂𝐈𝐄 | Summer of Shibarium (@LucieSHIB) August 8, 2023
🌟 My gut feeling tells me that the Shiba Ecosystem is gearing up to kickstart the bull run! 🐕💨
Let's stay positive and supportive during this #SummerofShibarium, and witness some incredible moments together! 🌞💫 $BONE $SHIB $LEASH… pic.twitter.com/CYQ7vo7cds
Given these expectations, Lucie makes a big prediction for the Shiba Inu ecosystem: "My gut feeling tells me that the Shiba Ecosystem is gearing up to kickstart the bull run."
SHIB's price started moving once again and was up 4.22% in the last 24 hours to $0.0000093 at the time of writing. Shiba Inu was a top gainer of late, given a rally that saw Shiba Inu ecosystem token (SHIB, LEASH and BONE) prices jump.
Per on-chain analytics firm IntoTheBlock, Shiba Inu's large transaction volume was up 174.87% in the last 24 hours. IntoTheBlock classifies large transactions as those that exceed $100,000, and a spike in volume might suggest a significant amount of buying or selling by whales.
Fresh expectations on Shibarium mainnet launch
While there is no official date for the Shibarium mainnet launch, the community speculates the Layer 2 blockchain could make its debut during the upcoming Blockchain Futurist Conference 2023, scheduled for Aug. 15 and 16.
That said, fresh speculations surrounding Shibarium mainnet's release have been sparked following a dramatic pause in Shibarium beta testing since Aug. 5.
According to the most recent indication from PuppyScan Explorer, the Shibarium testnet has experienced a total transaction standstill for the last three days, which has piqued the Shiba Inu community's curiosity.
At the time of writing, Shibarium beta "Puppynet" has seen a transaction count of 35,044,841. The network had processed a total of 1,989,675 blocks, while the number of wallets was 17,063,911.