Shiba Inu (SHIB) Thrives in Crypto Slump as Ecosystem Official Reveals Exciting News

Thu, 06/15/2023 - 13:18
Tomiwabold Olajide
Shiba ecosystem official teases numerous plans in works
Shiba ecosystem official Lucie has highlighted that Shiba Inu continues building in a bear market. "We are building. We are not going anywhere," she tweeted.

Yesterday, Lucie wrote of the market, "It's a bear market, and it's not even getting started."

In a separate tweet, the Shiba ecosystem official teased numerous plans in the works for the Shiba Inu community. The day before, Shiba Inu lead Shytoshi Kusama sparked excitement in the community by saying "something physical" was coming for the Shiba Inu ecosystem.

In a tweet, Kusama stated, "Something physical is coming," without going into further detail, sparking new speculation as to what this might be.

Kusama's tweet came after Lucie earlier shared a teaser tweet that alluded to something similar.

Lucie tweeted, "Little tease, it is coming; let’s get physical," alongside an image that partly shows the SHIB logo and reads "Shiba."

Since the product's entire image was not displayed, speculation remains regarding this. Over the past weekend, Shytoshi Kusama hinted at a massive reveal in the coming months, likely in early July.

"In fact, when the time is right, the next 'something is coming' trailer will blossom into a showcase of the next addition to our ecosystem and slated for early July. Ill tie it all together and show how we have aligned with the best-decentralized product that covers governance, IRL, MV, blockchain, AI &DAO's in a way that simply cannot be done by anyone else on the planet," Kusama stated.

Currently, speculation seems to be aligning for the Shiba Inu ecosystem; however, the community keeps its fingers crossed for a likely reveal in the days ahead.

At the time of writing, SHIB was down 3.28% in the last 24 hours to $0.0000065 as the market furthered its sell-off. Under these bearish conditions, SHIB has slipped further down in the crypto market rankings, sitting in 18th spot with a market capitalization of $3.8 billion.

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
About the author
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

