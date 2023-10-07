Shiba Inu (SHIB) Lead Responds to Welly's New Launch

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Shytoshi Kusama, Shiba Inu's leader, is overjoyed with Shiba Inu partner Welly fast food's recent progress.

Kusama expresses his delight in response to a tweet by "pb," a Welly community member who intimated that the Welly store is receiving a finishing touch in preparation for its grand reopening. "Seriously, I couldn't be more proud of these guys," Kusama wrote on X.

Italian restaurant Welly is set to make a big debut with the support of both the SHIB community and the Shibarium blockchain, which will aid in the management of the restaurant's operations, customer loyalty and food-based incentives. The new Welly concept and store layout were developed and refined with the help of the SHIB community.

The initial Web3 restaurant will be in Naples, Italy, with further locations planned for both Italy and the rest of the world through franchising.

Shibarium is intended to be a critical component of Welly's food operations, including employee and franchise management, food tracking and sourcing and farm-to-table tracing.

Shiba Eternity celebrates first anniversary

Shiba Inu CCG game, Shiba Eternity, has reached a new milestone. Shiba Eternity is celebrating its first anniversary and Mazrael, a notable Shiba Inu community member, has announced how the occasion will be commemorated.

Teasing exciting updates, Mazrael says a new tournament series has been created to mark the milestone.

The Shiba Inu ecosystem may see fresh advances in the coming days and weeks. Earlier this week, Shiba Inu leader Shytoshi Kusama mentioned a meeting with Bad Idea AI team members to discuss "secret and not-so-secret AI initiatives" for SHIB.

The BAD team hinted at this by claiming that its collaboration with Shiba Inu is focused on growing Shibarium using AI-centric technologies.