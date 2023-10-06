Shiba Inu AI Partner BAD Suddenly Jumps 35%, This Might Be Reason

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Shiba Inu AI partner Bad Idea AI (BAD) token saw a whopping 35% rise in hours, boosted by positive catalysts such as exchange listings, holder growth and excitement spurred by an impending AI initiative led by Shiba Inu and Bad Idea AI.

At the time of writing, BAD was up 32.44% in the last 24 hours to $0.00000007003. The crypto token remains among the biggest gainers in the top 500 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, according to CoinMarketCap. As a result, BAD's 24-hour trading volume has spiked 140%, with $3.6 million worth traded.

Bad Idea AI describes itself as a decentralized experiment that combines blockchain, artificial intelligence, AI and DAOs in a "risky, meme-worthy concoction." Bad Idea AI came into the spotlight after announcing its partnership with Shiba Inu.

Earlier in the week, Shiba Inu lead Shytoshi Kusama spoke of a meeting with members of the Bad Idea AI team to push forward "secret and not so secret AI initiatives" for SHIB.

The BAD team spoke about the meeting with the Shiba Inu lead on X while adding that its partnership with Shiba Inu focuses on growing Shibarium with AI-centric tools. "Some tools may be exclusive to Shibarium projects, while others could have a broader reach," it added.

Also, the BAD holder count continues to grow as the token makes its debut on crypto exchanges. BAD was recently listed on Bitget, while LBANK, a British Virgin Islands-based crypto exchange, has announced the BAD listing.

The listing is expected to go live at 8:00 a.m. (UTC) on Oct. 7, 2023, featuring the trading pair BAD/USDT in Lbank's Innovation Zone. Deposits commenced on Oct. 6 at 8:00 a.m. UTC, while trading and withdrawals of BAD will be enabled on Oct. 7 and 8, respectively, at 8:00 a.m. UTC.

BAD announces that a video call for the BAD community is set for 30 minutes before the launch, and the initial LBank Exchange price will be lower than the market rate to protect liquidity.

In a remarkable milestone, BAD has attained the 14,000-holder count.