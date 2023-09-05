Shiba Inu (SHIB) Lead Establishes New Focus as Shibarium Expands

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Shiba Inu lead Shytoshi Kusama has established new areas of focus as Shibarium continues to thrive after its relaunch.

According to a screenshot shared by Shiba Inu team member Lucie, Kusama mentioned the burn portal and renouncing the BONE contract as the next focal points.

Little more about upcoming $SHIB burn portal and Shibarium Wiki pic.twitter.com/T3qWRGpsZU — 𝐋𝐔𝐂𝐈𝐄 | Summer of Shibarium (@LucieSHIB) September 5, 2023

In an earlier screenshot shared by Lucie on X, Kusama informed the community that the burn portal was currently in development. Emphasizing SHIB adoption, Kusama stated that "burns will not and are not the end all be all. We absolutely must increase adoption," while adding that the burn portal was in the works.

Shiba Inu burning remains a favorite topic in the community, which clamors for trillions of tokens to be burned. Thus, there is much interest in the subject of burns. Shibarium will burn SHIB, the Shiba Inu team made it known in earlier discussions.

According to a blog post released by Shiba Inu developer Kaal Dhairya at the start of the week, preparations to renounce the Bone contract are in the works this week. Kusama highlighted this as another focal point.

The Shiba Inu lead also noted that the Shibarium Wiki was underway, although he did not share further details.

Shibarium advances

Shibarium, the Shiba Ecosystem's Layer 2 scalability solution, has surpassed one million wallet addresses and a million total transactions since its reopening to the public on Aug. 28.

Shibarium had 1,117,650 wallet addresses and 1,098,480 total transactions at the time of writing on Sept. 5.

New developments are in the works for the Layer 2 blockchain, which includes Shibarium Wiki, as stated above. A collaboration with a slew of third-party bridges to help bridge many other tokens into Shibarium has also been hinted at.