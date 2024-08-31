    Original U.Today article

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Danger, Toncoin (TON) Recovery Halted: What's Next? Bitcoin (BTC) 'Chop Market' Causes Some Trouble

    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Market's instability causes outflow on numerous digital assets
    Sat, 31/08/2024 - 0:30
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Danger, Toncoin (TON) Recovery Halted: What's Next? Bitcoin (BTC) 'Chop Market' Causes Some Trouble
    Previously, a dynamic and erratic asset that benefited from its status as a meme, Shiba Inu, is now exhibiting concerning indications of losing its market share. For holders of SHIB, the most recent price action presents a bleak picture as the token struggles to hold onto its value. 

    It is especially concerning because volatility has always been the main feature and attraction of Shiba Inu's trading patterns; the once-vibrant volatility has greatly decreased. A look at the price chart reveals a concerning trend: since its peak earlier this year, Shiba Inu has been declining. 

    The asset has made an effort to rebound, but it has not been able to breach important resistance levels, such as the 50-day EMA. This inability to make up ground has resulted in a substantial loss of confidence, which has further reduced trading volume and market interest. 

    Ethereum's Buterin Shuts Down Speculation About L2s Potentially Stealing Funds
    Michael Saylor Weighs in on Bitcoin as BTC Prices Decline
    Bitcoiner Max Keiser Predicts USD Crash 'Probably Within 6 Months': Details
    SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

    The decline in the volatility of SHIB is among the most alarming aspects of its current situation. Shiba Inu has long been popular among speculative traders and ordinary investors seeking quick profits due to SHIB's capacity for swift price movements. But the current lack of volatility indicates that SHIB may be losing steam. A lack of volatility can be the death knell for a token like SHIB, which mainly depends on market excitement and speculative interest.

    Shiba Inu runs the risk of going extinct if its previous volatility does not return. According to the current trend, SHIB may continue to lose value and even lose its place on the market unless there is a major catalyst that spurs interest and moves prices. Shiba Inu is still in a risky situation for the time being, and the upcoming weeks will be crucial in deciding its future.

    Toncoin shows pitiful dynamic

    The recovery of Toncoin has slowed down significantly, despite the most recent reversal. The momentum of this cryptocurrency has stalled after a brief spike driven by whale investors' active buying support, raising concerns about what lies ahead for it. 

    The chart shows that Toncoin's price has recently fallen below important support levels, indicating that it has struggled to continue on its upward trajectory. The fact that the recovery abruptly stopped indicates that TON is being severely impacted by the state of the market. 

    Large-scale purchases from whales were a major factor in the first boost, which looked encouraging. But even these big names started to back off as the mood on the market soured, leaving TON open to more losses. 

    Toncoin's fundamentals are still solid despite the present market difficulties. Telegram, a platform with a sizable user base, and a quickly growing ecosystem is closely linked to the cryptocurrency. 

    Something that many other cryptocurrencies lack, this connection gives TON a strong foundation. Further more, the TON ecosystem's continuous development, which includes a range of decentralized services and applications, is still showing promise. But the main worry right now is whether TON can get back the momentum it lost. 

    The cryptocurrency market as a whole has been unstable, and investors are growing more wary. Renewed investor confidence and a more advantageous market climate are likely to be necessary for Toncoin to resume its recovery.

    Bitcoin gets chopped

    A phase of sideways trading with little to no discernible trend direction is referred to as a chop market, and that is what is happening with Bitcoin right now.  Price movements during these periods are frequently erratic, with abrupt ups and downs but no consistent advancement in either direction. 

    Because there is not enough buying support to propel its value much higher, Bitcoin is currently stuck in the middle of a trading range. Bitcoin is seen on the chart bouncing between significant moving averages, but there is no noticeable breakout or breakdown. 

    Since there is no clear trend on the market, some investors are simply staying out of the market to avoid unexpected movements. This lack of direction has caused the market to stagnate. The problem is that the market is not currently experiencing enough momentum to raise the price of Bitcoin

    There does not seem to be much buying support, which could be caused by a number of things, such as regulatory worries, macroeconomic uncertainties or a general lack of investor confidence. Bitcoin is thus stuck in this chop zone, where there are frequent price fluctuations, but little actual progress is made. 

    Looking ahead, things are still unclear. If the current degree of volatility continues, we may witness more abrupt ephemeral movements devoid of a clear trend. If selling pressure builds up, there is a chance that prices will drop even further, particularly if Bitcoin is unable to maintain above important support levels.

