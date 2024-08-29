    Toncoin (TON) Skyrockets 71% in Volume as Bulls Return

    Advertisement
    article image
    Mushumir Butt
    TON network back online as Toncoin sees bullish signals
    Thu, 29/08/2024 - 11:12
    Toncoin (TON) Skyrockets 71% in Volume as Bulls Return
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Toncoin (TON) has made a grand comeback after its recent price collapse. The price of TON went downhill on Tuesday to hit the $5.10 level. Notably, the coin was trading around $6.81 on Sunday. Although the price has not fully recovered, it has shed major losses today in a comeback that has stunned the community.

    Advertisement

    As of writing this story, Toncoin is trading at $5.60 after a jump of 0.9% in the last 24 hours. While the coin is still down 17.44% over the last 30 days, some bullish signals have emerged for it. These metrics are hinting toward a potential short term rally, which can take TON back to the $6.5 range.

    Toncoin’s potential rally

    The 24-hour trading volume of Toncoin, as per CoinGlass, has surged 71.19% to hit the $2.64 billion level. The coin is seeing an influx of traders on all major crypto exchanges. Binance, the largest crypto exchange in the market, leads the way with $1.22 billion in volume, followed by Bybit at $829.22 million and OKX at $394.43 million, among others.

    HOT Stories
    Cardano Founder Breaks Silence After Reports He's Gone Missing
    Ripple Burns Stablecoin Tokens
    Ethereum (ETH) Hopes Are Gone, Bitcoin (BTC) Crashes Down as Price Returns to 200 EMA, Bearish Shiba Inu (SHIB) Reversal Coming
    Leading Satoshi Candidate Passed Away 10 Years Ago

    The rising trading activity of TON hints at the resurgence of bulls after the recent price crash. It seems that the panic selling is over and Toncoin has entered a buying zone, where traders are jumping on the bandwagon. This is a crucial moment for the TON price, as this support from bulls can help it trigger the potential rally.

    Advertisement

    Toncoin is the native currency of The Open Network (TON), a Telegram based blockchain. The TON network recently saw a severe outage that led to this recent crash for the Toncoin price. However, the TON team confirmed on Wednesday that the network is fully operational and back online. This resumption of operations led to this moderate price recovery for TON as more gains are expected.

    #Telegram Open Network (TON) News #Toncoin
    About the author
    article image
    Mushumir Butt

    With over three years of immersive experience in the crypto industry, Mushumir is a seasoned crypto writer dedicated to unraveling the complexities of blockchain technology and decentralized finance. From dissecting the latest blockchain innovations to demystifying trading strategies, he brings a unique blend of technical insight and communicative flair to the crypto space. Having penned countless articles, analyses, and market reports, Mushumir has developed a distinctive voice that resonates with both seasoned investors and crypto newcomers alike.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Aug 29, 2024 - 10:34
    1.48 Trillion PEPE Exits Binance in Epic Whale Shift: Details
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Title news
    News
    Aug 29, 2024 - 10:20
    Ancient Bitcoin Whale Pushed to Life with 41,897% Profit Increase
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Visiion.io Presents Its New Boutique Exchange to Simplify Crypto Trading for All
    Hong Kong Web3 Festival Set for Its Third Edition from April 6 to 9, 2025
    Reactive Network Hackathon launches to foster the development of a thriving Web3 ecosystem
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Toncoin (TON) Skyrockets 71% in Volume as Bulls Return
    1.48 Trillion PEPE Exits Binance in Epic Whale Shift: Details
    Ancient Bitcoin Whale Pushed to Life with 41,897% Profit Increase
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD