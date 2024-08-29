Toncoin (TON) Skyrockets 71% in Volume as Bulls Return

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Toncoin (TON) has made a grand comeback after its recent price collapse. The price of TON went downhill on Tuesday to hit the $5.10 level. Notably, the coin was trading around $6.81 on Sunday. Although the price has not fully recovered, it has shed major losses today in a comeback that has stunned the community.

As of writing this story, Toncoin is trading at $5.60 after a jump of 0.9% in the last 24 hours. While the coin is still down 17.44% over the last 30 days, some bullish signals have emerged for it. These metrics are hinting toward a potential short term rally, which can take TON back to the $6.5 range.

Toncoin’s potential rally

The 24-hour trading volume of Toncoin, as per CoinGlass , has surged 71.19% to hit the $2.64 billion level. The coin is seeing an influx of traders on all major crypto exchanges. Binance, the largest crypto exchange in the market, leads the way with $1.22 billion in volume, followed by Bybit at $829.22 million and OKX at $394.43 million, among others.

The rising trading activity of TON hints at the resurgence of bulls after the recent price crash. It seems that the panic selling is over and Toncoin has entered a buying zone, where traders are jumping on the bandwagon. This is a crucial moment for the TON price, as this support from bulls can help it trigger the potential rally.

