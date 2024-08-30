    Bitcoin to Trigger Biggest Breakout in Price History, Analyst Predicts $90,000

    article image
    Mushumir Butt
    Top analyst has predicted trend reversal for Bitcoin
    Fri, 30/08/2024 - 13:19
    Bitcoin to Trigger Biggest Breakout in Price History, Analyst Predicts $90,000
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Bitcoin (BTC) is expected to end its price consolidation period as it has entered a mega bullish territory on its price chart. In addition, expert analysis suggests that it is likely that a new all-time high (ATH) is in the cards for the largest cryptocurrency on the market. Strong signals have emerged as traders eye a potential bull run for BTC.

    Renowned trader and market analyst Jelle has predicted a new ATH for Bitcoin. Earlier today, the analyst tweeted that the BTC price is still trading inside the megaphone structure, which lies right above the weekly support level. Seeing this structure on the price chart, Jelle predicted that BTC is likely to end the year on a high note and hit the $90,000 level.

    Bitcoin’s new all-time high scenario

    The megaphone structure is a crucial indicator used to analyze the market movements of assets. Also known as an inverted symmetrical triangle, it appears on a price chart when diverging lines form in a period of increased volatility. While this structure typically implies increasing uncertainty among traders, it hints toward a possible trend reversal.

    In the case of the BTC price, it has been trading sideways in recent times. Recently, it faced rejection at the $63,000 price range. However, the formation of the megaphone structure indicates that a reversal is cooking, and Bitcoin may break out of this consolidation period to trigger a price rally.

    Meanwhile, BTC is currently trading at $59,547.71. It has faced a minor dip of 0.2% in the last 24 hours as the consolidation period remains intact for now. The daily trading volume of the coin has also dropped 1.44% to $33.4 billion. However, the formation of the megaphone pattern has injected optimism into the market as traders anticipate a major trend reversal from BTC.

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction #Bitcoin Price
    About the author
    article image
    Mushumir Butt

    With over three years of immersive experience in the crypto industry, Mushumir is a seasoned crypto writer dedicated to unraveling the complexities of blockchain technology and decentralized finance. From dissecting the latest blockchain innovations to demystifying trading strategies, he brings a unique blend of technical insight and communicative flair to the crypto space. Having penned countless articles, analyses, and market reports, Mushumir has developed a distinctive voice that resonates with both seasoned investors and crypto newcomers alike.

