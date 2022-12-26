Shiba Inu (SHIB) Forming Reversal Pattern Ahead of New Year

Mon, 12/26/2022 - 10:03
Arman Shirinyan
It was tough year for Shiba Inu, but it might bring us some pleasant surprises in January
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Forming Reversal Pattern Ahead of New Year
Shiba Inu has set a new local record recently, as its volatility decreased to levels we have not seen for at least three months. Luckily, an extremely low volatility period is usually a sign of an upcoming reversal or a volatility spike, and the pattern we are seeing on the chart today could be a confirmation of this thesis.

Pattern

If we take a look at the intraday chart of the token, we can clearly see a descending triangle pattern formation, which has been confirmed by the ascending volume profile. By getting closer to the end of the formation, trading volume should rise significantly, causing an expected volatility spike.

SHIB Chart
Source: TradingView

Unfortunately, the technical state of the token is not the only thing that investors and traders are looking at. Macro factors like risk demand and inflows to the industry also have a significant effect on assets like Shiba Inu or Dogecoin.

However, the formation of the aforementioned pattern could become a great foundation for a potential reversal. On the daily chart of the token, we will not be able to see the triangle as the only observable thing on that timeframe is the direct and narrow price rangebound.

Looking back

Sadly, the end of 2021 and the beginning of 2022 did not give us any insights about the potential moves of SHIB in the new year. The asset was in a completely different state in December of last year and was in the process of a reversal.

Charles Hoskinson Says That ADA Not Getting Listed on Gemini Is Good Thing

At press time, Shiba Inu is trading at $0.000008, and its next target would be a return above the $0.00001 price level, which has been acting as an important threshold for the asset's stability.

#Shiba Inu
About the author
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

