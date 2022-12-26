Charles Hoskinson Says That ADA Not Getting Listed on Gemini Is Good Thing

During a Sunday conversation on Twitter Spaces, Hoskinson commented that it is probably a good thing that Cardano has not been listed on Gemini. "We are still not listed on Gemini. Turns out that's probably a good thing cause FTX didn't list us either," he said.

He complained that it took years for the cryptocurrency to get listed on Coinbase, the largest U.S. exchange.

FTX, the now-defunct crypto exchange, went bankrupt last month before it could launch a spot ADA pair. Only a few weeks previous to the exchange’s implosion, founder Sam Bankman-Fried tweeted that they planned to add ADA to the exchange. Notably, ADA was the only major cryptocurrency without an FTX listing. Last month, Gemini also got caught up in the Genesis drama. According to the Financial Times, the troubled crypto lender owes the Winklevii-led exchange $900 million.

ADA remains within the top 10 on crypto ranking site CoinMarketCap despite its massive correction this year.

No tolerance for "lies"

Hoskinson has taken a firm stance against those who are spreading "lies" about the Cardano blockchain. "It's a bald-faced lie to say that there is no development activity," Hoskinson firmly asserted during the recent conversion. He further explained his hardened stance toward critics by proclaiming how he "just has no tolerance anymore" for anyone who spreads false information about Cardano .

"What I'm not happy to do is to indulge lies, straight-up lies about adoption, which they all are," added Hoskinson as he continued to emphasize his intolerance toward critics lying about the progress of Cardano's development and adoption.