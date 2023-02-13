Shiba Inu (SHIB) Extremely Unprofitable, On-Chain Data Shows, Here's What It Means for Asset

Mon, 02/13/2023 - 13:12
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Meme token rapidly lost large part of its value, which led to plunge in asset's profitability
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Extremely Unprofitable, On-Chain Data Shows, Here's What It Means for Asset
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Shiba Inu, a popular cryptocurrency, has recently become extremely unprofitable due to the most recent price drop. The profitability of Shiba Inu has reached a low of 16%, making it one of the least profitable assets on the market. The volatility of Shiba Inu has always been a concern for investors, and the recent price drop has only amplified the issue.

The main reason behind Shiba Inu's low profitability is its extreme volatility, making it a popular choice among speculative investors. Even a slight price drop can lead to a significant change in the profitability of the asset. This is why the profitability of a financial asset is crucial for investors who are looking to make a profit in the long run.

SHIB Chart
Source: TradingView

In today's fast-paced financial market, investors are constantly seeking new opportunities to make a profit. Cryptocurrencies such as Shiba Inu are becoming increasingly popular due to their potential for high returns.

However, this comes with the risk of significant losses as well. It is important to take into consideration the profitability of an asset when making investment decisions, as it gives a clear indication of the performance of the asset and helps mitigate the risk of significant losses.

Related
'Rich Dad, Poor Dad' Author Predicts Bitcoin (BTC) to Hit $500,000 by 2025

The current situation of Shiba Inu is a perfect example of how volatility can affect profitability. The asset has become extremely unprofitable due to the recent price drop, making it one of the least profitable assets on the market.

At press time, Shiba Inu is trading at $0.0000123, losing 3.5% of its value in the last 24 hours.

#Shiba Inu
article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image Ripple’s General Counsel Getting Political to Take Dig at Gensler
02/13/2023 - 17:59
Ripple’s General Counsel Getting Political to Take Dig at Gensler
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Ethereum (ETH) Falls Below Important Support Level, Drops Below Critical $1,500 Threshold
02/13/2023 - 17:00
Ethereum (ETH) Falls Below Important Support Level, Drops Below Critical $1,500 Threshold
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image DAO Maker (DAO) Jumps 15% as It Dives into AI Space in Unique Way, Here's How
02/13/2023 - 16:16
DAO Maker (DAO) Jumps 15% as It Dives into AI Space in Unique Way, Here's How
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin