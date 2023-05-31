Shiba Inu (SHIB) Ends May With Enormous Minus: What's Next?

Wed, 05/31/2023 - 16:55
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
SHIB's price chart performs ugliest monthly candle since November, raises questions about future of meme coin
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Ends May With Enormous Minus: What's Next?
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The value of the Shiba Inu token, SHIB, has experienced a significant drop of more than 16% since the start of May, casting a gloomy shadow over its future. If the current trend continues, May could potentially become the most disastrous month for SHIB since November 2022, when it faced a 24.9% decline following the collapse of FTX, a major cryptocurrency exchange.

SHIB to USD by CoinMarketCap

Related
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Growth Markers Plunge to Zero, Should Community Be Worried?

Shibocalypse

The alarming aspect of this situation is that the current decline may only be the tip of the iceberg for SHIB, signaling the possibility of further setbacks. A closer examination of the monthly chart reveals that the token's price is poised to reach its lowest point at $0.000007, a level last seen exactly one year ago.

While it remains uncertain whether SHIB will plummet to absolute lows, the overall weakness exhibited by altcoins in the spring, combined with the price action resembling a technical rebound from the 2022 fall, suggests a greater likelihood of continued decline.

Related
1 Million Shiba Inu (SHIB) Addresses Officially Suffer Losses

Adding to the despair, over one million SHIB addresses are currently grappling with losses, representing a staggering 83% of all addresses holding more than 500 trillion Shiba Inu tokens, excluding the "dead" address used for SHIB burning.

Consequently, a scenario could unfold where profitable SHIB holders opt to cash in their gains, while those experiencing losses may succumb to the pressure of further declines, leading them to sell and salvage at least a portion of their capital. This potential influx of trillions of Shiba Inu tokens into the market would exacerbate the downward spiral, causing prices to plummet even further.

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shibarium
article image
About the author
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

related image BONK Sees 68% Price Spike But Then Retraces Massively: Are Whales Behind This?
05/31/2023 - 17:00
BONK Sees 68% Price Spike But Then Retraces Massively: Are Whales Behind This?
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Millions of XRP Moved to Bitstamp, Sell-off Imminent?
05/31/2023 - 16:40
Millions of XRP Moved to Bitstamp, Sell-off Imminent?
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Fidelity's Timmer Predicts Bitcoin Revival
05/31/2023 - 16:30
Fidelity's Timmer Predicts Bitcoin Revival
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya