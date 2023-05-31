Shytoshi Kusama Supposed to Be in Japan, Here's What He May Be up To

Lead developer of Shiba Inu and its ecosystem has changed location on Twitter, giving SHIB army hint of what he may be doing now

The pseudonymous leader of Shiba Inu widely known to the crypto community as Shytoshi Kusama has changed his location status on Twitter to Nisako, Japan.

A major SHIB-themed Twitter account has opined on what this may mean. In the meantime, Kusama recently hinted at what he may be up to at the moment — and it is not Shibarium or anything to do with Shiba Inu.

Is Shytoshi on holiday from Shibarium?

Shytoshi Kusama seems to be in Japan at the moment. Here's what user "KURO SHIBARMY JPN" wrote about that as he shared a screenshot of Kusama's profile with the new status. The Twitter user, who also seems to be based in Japan, shared his personal guess that Kusama would like to go to Niseko for a holiday someday. This is a popular tourist location and "is recognized worldwide as a snow area with some of the best snow quality around the world."

.@ShytoshiKusama's location is now Niseko in Hokkaido, Japan!

My personal guess is that he would like to enjoy a vacation in Niseko someday.

Niseko is very popular with foreign tourists and is recognized worldwide as a snow area with some of the best snow quality in the world. pic.twitter.com/5JVoV3bsJl — KURO🐾SHIBARMY JPN🇯🇵 (@kuro_9696_9696) May 31, 2023

The official content marketing specialist of the Shiba Inu ecosystem, @LucieSHIB, shared a screenshot of Kusama's recent message on Discord. In it, the lead developer apologizes for his absence on the SHIB Discord channel, naming the reason for it: he is "relaxing and enjoying like everyone else." He will not have another opportunity to do so for many months to come, the message states.

"Something's cooking up," "many great things in the works"

Another Discord message posted by Kusama states that despite his absence, there are "many great things in the works" right now, and that usually happens when he keeps quiet on Discord, Twitter and Telegram.

Kusama promised that he will finally "finalize/complete the decentralized system," i.e., will do exactly as he promised.