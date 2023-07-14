Shiba Inu (SHIB) Billionaire Owners Quietly Growing Holdings, This Might Be Reason

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Data from on-chain analytics firm IntoTheBlock shows Shiba Inu (SHIB) billionaire addresses are quietly growing holdings as a fundamental boost for the Shiba Inu ecosystem looms.

IntoTheBlock discovered that Shiba Inu billionaire addresses, specifically those who own 100 billion to 1 trillion SHIB, have raised their holdings the most in the last 30 days, suggesting steady accumulation by this category of holders.

Notably, Shiba Inu has seen accumulation from various tiers of holders in the last 30 days, but Shiba Inu holders who control over 100 billion to 1 trillion SHIB have grown their holdings by a whopping 10.36% in this time frame.

Given that the total SHIB owned by this class of holders amounts to trillions, the increase in balances remains significant.

The past week alone, from July 3 to July 10, saw an increase in the balance held by Shiba Inu large billionaire addresses from 103.5 trillion Shiba Inu to 105.99 trillion SHIB. The difference represents an increase of 2.4 trillion SHIB.

Shiba Inu keeps registering laudable improvements on all fronts as the development team and SHIB officials work to promote SHIB and its related projects on a worldwide scale.

In a recent tweet, Shiba Inu lead Shytoshi Kusama announced the rebranding of the official SHIB token website. This also applies to the websites of some Shiba Inu ecosystem projects.

"As the Summer of Shibarium continues, we are proud to introduce new branding for Shib.io and other Shibarmy websites," Kusama tweeted.

The community received the news with excitement, hinting that something new and big might be coming to the SHIB ecosystem.

The Shiba Inu community eagerly awaits the launch of the Shibarium mainnet, which is expected to provide a fundamental boost to Shiba Inu ecosystem tokens (SHIB, BONE and LEASH).

The date is speculated to be around the Blockchain Futurist conference, which will be held in Toronto this August. Shibarium continues to gather interest, with the team receiving more than 7,000 applications for Shibarium beta intake forms.