Shiba Inu (SHIB) Whales on Major Move as Transactions Jump 383%

Tue, 07/11/2023 - 15:29
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Shiba Inu ecosystem continues to receive attention
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Whales on Major Move as Transactions Jump 383%
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Shiba Inu whales seem to be awakening, as seen in a massive surge in large transaction volume. Per IntoTheBlock data, Shiba Inu's large transaction volume was up a whopping 383% in the last 24 hours, amounting to $22.71 million.

Notably, the last 24 hours saw three trillion SHIB, accounting for the large transaction volume.

The Large Transactions Volume Indicator gives an inkling of the total amount transacted by whales and institutional participants on a given day. Spikes often suggest that institutional players, or whales, are aggressively buying or selling.

It is worth noting that large transactions are classified by IntoTheBlock as transfers of more than $100,000. In this respect, large transaction volume reached a seven-day high on July 7, with 6.36 trillion SHIB transacted.

This occurs as the Shiba Inu ecosystem continues to receive attention as the Layer 2 Shibarium mainnet launch nears.

Related
SHIB, LEASH Lead Pack in CMC Trends, Here's Reason

As reported, DogeKiller (LEASH) and Shiba Inu (SHIB), two tokens from the Shiba Inu ecosystem, took the lead in CoinMarketCap's (CMC) list of the most trending cryptocurrencies.

Shiba Inu lead sparks curiosity with new Twitter location

Shiba Inu lead Shytoshi Kusama has changed his Twitter location to the U.S., sparking curiosity in the community. This is because Kusama usually communicates the latest developments in the Shiba Inu ecosystem with updates in his Twitter bio and sometimes his location.

The Shiba Inu lead changed his location to Denham Springs, a city in the American state of Louisiana, while his Twitter bio reads, "Enjoying the Summer of Shibarium."

Kuro, a Shiba Inu Japan community member, has drawn attention to the Twitter update made by the Shiba Inu lead in a tweet.

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
article image
About the author
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image Litecoin (LTC) May Break out Once It Surpasses This Level: Prominent Analyst
07/11/2023 - 15:07
Litecoin (LTC) May Break out Once It Surpasses This Level: Prominent Analyst
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Here's What's Next for Cardano (ADA) as Token's Price Seems Ready to Explode
07/11/2023 - 14:45
Here's What's Next for Cardano (ADA) as Token's Price Seems Ready to Explode
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Aptos (APT) Set to Unlock Massive Tokens, Will Price Crash?
07/11/2023 - 14:11
Aptos (APT) Set to Unlock Massive Tokens, Will Price Crash?
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin