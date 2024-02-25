Advertisement
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Avoids Death Cross Formation

article image
Arman Shirinyan
Shiba Inu makes sharp move, deflecting ominous pattern
Sun, 25/02/2024 - 10:05
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Shiba Inu has recently seen an avoidance of a death cross formation. At the critical price juncture of approximately $0.0000096, SHIB has successfully steered clear of this bearish indicator, raising expectations for a positive shift in its market trajectory.

A death cross occurs when a shorter-term moving average, typically the 50-day moving average, crosses below a longer-term moving average, such as the 200-day moving average.

This pattern is widely regarded as a bearish signal that could foretell a major sell-off. However, in the case of Shiba Inu, the coin's price action has diverted upward, avoiding this ominous intersection. This development is particularly noteworthy as it implies a potential change in investor sentiment and market dynamics for SHIB.

SHIBUSDT Chart by TradingView
SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

The current price movement suggests that the moving averages are poised to follow the price of the asset in the foreseeable future. Should this upward trend persist, it will not only prevent the convergence of the moving averages but could also catalyze a substantial and much-anticipated recovery in SHIB's price.

The implications of moving averages trailing an asset's price indicate an alignment of short-term market sentiment with longer-term trends, which, in this instance, is decisively positive for Shiba Inu.

For investors and traders, this averted death cross presents an opportunity to reassess the market outlook for SHIB. Typically, the avoidance of a death cross can be interpreted as a signal to hold or enter a position, anticipating future gains. Moreover, this development could attract more attention to Shiba Inu, as market participants often seek assets that demonstrate resilience against bearish patterns.

The ascending price action infers that the moving averages are likely to emulate this upward movement, distancing themselves from the crossover. This situation is conducive to a potential price recovery for SHIB, which could be both substantial and long-awaited.

About the author
article image
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

