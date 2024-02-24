Advertisement
AD

No SHIB Airdrops, Shiba Inu Team Says as Scams Proliferate

Advertisement
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Shiba Inu (SHIB) team takes stand against airdrop scams
Sat, 24/02/2024 - 14:36
No SHIB Airdrops, Shiba Inu Team Says as Scams Proliferate
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The dog-themed cryptocurrency Shiba Inu continues to garner attention in the cryptocurrency space. Given Shiba Inu's popularity, scammers have devised various means, such as fake airdrops and giveaways, in an attempt to defraud unsuspecting holders. The intent remains to lure users into giving up their personal information, wallet keys, or tokens.

Advertisement

In this light, the Shiba Inu team has been proactive and vigilant in protecting the SHIB community from scams, as well as educating them about the risks and opportunities in the crypto space.

Along similar lines, Lucie, a Shiba Inu team member, warns the Shiba Inu community to be wary of scammers who post about airdrops and phishing URLs. Lucie reiterates that there is no airdrop, and any other claim is a trap designed to steal users' assets.

Lucie urges Shiba Inu users to connect via the official Telegram or Discord and to double-check all information before clicking on any link on X (formerly Twitter). She also directs the Shiba Inu community's attention to the official Sheboshis account, which is verified on X with its blue tick right beside the Shiba Inu logo.

Lucie urges the Shiba Inu community to watch out for spelling errors to spot Sheboshi's fake accounts.

Related
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Community Gets Crucial Warning Amid New Release

In an earlier tweet, Lucie alerted the Shiba Inu community to the fact that Sheboshis have been minted out and there are no airdrops.

Shibarmy Scam Alerts also issues a similar warning, stating that scammers are impersonating official accounts on X to trick users into following them so they can provide misleading information to create doubt, misdirect to fake websites, or even obtain personal information that can be used maliciously.

In this context, the SHIB community is urged to be vigilant and cautious and to always verify the source and authenticity of any links or messages they receive.

In other news, Sheboshi's SHEB token has scored a new listing on the British Virgin Islands-based crypto exchange, LBank.

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
About the author
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image Solana Fees Up by 2,800% in Six Months, Data Says
2024/02/24 15:33
Solana Fees Up by 2,800% in Six Months, Data Says
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Optimism Chains Ready for EIP 4844 Upgrade, Here's Why This Is Big Deal
2024/02/24 15:33
Optimism Chains Ready for EIP 4844 Upgrade, Here's Why This Is Big Deal
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Bitcoin Logo Turns 14: Look Back at Satoshi's Creation and Changes
2024/02/24 14:33
Bitcoin Logo Turns 14: Look Back at Satoshi's Creation and Changes
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Solana Fees Up by 2,800% in Six Months, Data Says
Optimism Chains Ready for EIP 4844 Upgrade, Here's Why This Is Big Deal
No SHIB Airdrops, Shiba Inu Team Says as Scams Proliferate
Bitcoin Logo Turns 14: Look Back at Satoshi's Creation and Changes
DeFi Coins Rocketing on Game-Chaining Uniswap (UNI) Milestone
BNB, ADA and SOL Price Prediction for February 24
Grayscale Records Lowest Outflow Since Bitcoin ETF Approval
Kelexo (KLXO) Asset Release Welcomes New Enthusiasts in Q1, 2024 as Bitcoin (BTC), USD Coin (USDC) Trading Volume Print New Records
Pushd (PUSHD) Pre-Sale Right Now is Gaining Attention in February as Solana (SOL) and Binance Coin (BNB) Majors Recovering
NuggetRush (NUGX) Pre-Sale Welcomes Fresh Audience as Starknet (STRK) First Airdrop Phase Completed
ADA and Satoshi: Cardano Founder Reacts to Intriguing Correlation Tweet
Scam Alert: XRP Competitor Hedera (HBAR) Warns About Fake Airdrop
Bitcoin (BTC) Can Reach $300,000, but Here's What'll Come First: Top Analyst
Cardano Creator Responds Seriously to MMA Fight With Vitalik Buterin
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Celebrates New Milestones With Listings: Details
Pullix (PLX) Token Sale Highlighted by Altcoiners in February as Ethereum (ETH) Sets New Local High
Binance Witnesses Massive XRP Withdrawal: Buy Dip?
Here's What Bitcoin Creator Satoshi Nakamoto Was Saying About Ripple
Uniswap (UNI) Soars 76% as Price Hits Multi-Year High, Reason Uncovered
Shiba Inu's Shytoshi Kusama Ignites SHIB Army With New Bullish Tweet
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Solana Fees Up by 2,800% in Six Months, Data Says
Optimism Chains Ready for EIP 4844 Upgrade, Here's Why This Is Big Deal
No SHIB Airdrops, Shiba Inu Team Says as Scams Proliferate
Show all