Shiba Inu (SHIB) Army Gets Urgent Warning Amid This Concerning Development

The Shiba Inu community, known as the SHIB army, has received an urgent warning that would allow for the safety of their funds and assets.

Davinci, a Shiba Inu discord admin, sent this crucial caution to the SHIB community, citing the concerning proliferation of false claims deceiving holders. RagnarShib, a Shiba Inu telegram admin, tweeted a screenshot of Davinci's message.

Davinci calls for caution as the SHIB team has noticed an unusual increase in false claims deceiving holders.

In this light, Davinci reiterates that TREAT and SHI have not yet been launched, and anyone suggesting likewise is likely a scammer. He states that purchasing anything with a similar name will not allow buyers to participate in SHIB The Metaverse, Shiba Eternity or ShibaHub.

Enlightening the Shiba Inu community further, Davinci stated that purchasing these fake TREAT and SHI tokens does not connect in any way to any Shiba ecosystem dApps (Shib.io).

The same warning was echoed by Lucie, a Shiba Inu team member, who stated that Treat has not yet been launched, and anything being bought at present has no connection to any Shiba ecosystem dApps.

The Shiba Inu community is also urged to be wary of impersonators or scammers who may create accounts to trick users into providing misleading information to create doubt, misdirect to fake websites, or obtain personal details that can be used maliciously.

Shibarium hits quarter-billion total transactions

Shiba Inu's Layer 2 Shibarium has grown dramatically in the last year (2023). Shibarium is off to a fantastic start in 2024, surpassing 250 million total transactions.

Shibarium's total transactions have reached 251,045,409, according to Shibariumscan. The number of wallet addresses has also climbed to 1,326,761. Shibarium has processed a total of 2,472,031 blocks.