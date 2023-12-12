Advertisement
Shiba Inu: Shibarium Hits 90 Million Total Transactions in Big Milestone

article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Shibarium's total transactions have currently reached 90,064,184
Tue, 12/12/2023 - 14:04
Shiba Inu: Shibarium Hits 90 Million Total Transactions in Big Milestone
Shiba Inu layer 2 Shibarium has reached a significant milestone, topping 90 million total transactions.

As its transactions skyrocketed in recent weeks, Shibarium's total transactions have reached 90,064,184.  

Shibarium has consistently maintained an average of 7.5 million daily transactions since Dec. 2. Shibarium had 7.84 million daily transactions in the last 24 hours.

According to Shibariumscan statistics, wallet addresses have also increased to 1,304,953. Shibarium has processed over two million total blocks, bringing the total to 2,074,948.

Tangem launches giveaway at Christmas party

Lucie, a Shiba Inu team member, shares some great news with the Shiba Inu community. The Shibarium Christmas Giveaway Party has received a significant boost thanks to a collaboration with Tangem Wallets.

Tangem will be giving gifts to the Shiba Inu and Bad AI communities at the Shibarium Christmas giveaway party on Dec. 20. Ten Shib hardware wallets and ten Bad hardware wallets will be gifted at the event.

In a positive development, Shib Magazine has received new updates. Davinci, Shiba Inu discord admin, highlights changes in a Telegram message, stating that minor improvements have been made to the magazine's website.

Additionally, subsequent new versions will be issued every Tuesday as part of the Shiba Inu team's commitment to improving user experience. 

About the author
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

