Shiba Inu Lead Starts 2024 With Special Shout-Out to SHIB Community

article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Shiba Inu lead set tone with 2024 goodwill message for SHIB holders
Mon, 1/01/2024 - 15:35
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Shiba Inu, the popular dog-themed cryptocurrency, started 2024 with a positive and uplifting message from its lead developer, Shytoshi Kusama.

In a New Year goodwill message written in Japanese, Kusama sends his wishes to the Shiba Inu community as well as goodwill to the Japanese community, given the recent happenings in the nation.

The translation of Shiba Inu lead's tweet into English reads: "Happy New Year. I sincerely hope that everyone has a healthy new year. At the same time, I would like to express my deepest condolences to everyone in Japan who has been affected by this devastating earthquake and sincerely pray for their speedy recovery. May this new year be filled with hope and peace, overcoming hardships."

Earlier today, the Shiba Inu team sent its wishes to the SHIB community, expressing stellar expectations for the year 2024. "This 2023 was about reaching new frontiers, but in 2024 we're set to catapult SHIB to the stars," a tweet from the official Shib X handle reads.

Lucie, a member of the Shiba Inu team, likewise sent her best wishes for the Shiba Inu community as 2024 begins.

"Today marks the beginning of a journey for many, filled with resolutions. My wish extends beyond the Shibarium community to the entire crypto community, hoping for rewards after navigating the challenges of the past bear market," Lucie wrote.

Shibarium crosses 236 million in total transactions

Shiba Inu's Layer 2 Shibarium saw amazing growth in the past year (2023). Shibarium is kicking off 2024 on a strong note, surpassing 236 million in total transactions.

According to Shibariumscan, Shibarium's total transactions have reached 236,444,608. Wallet addresses have also increased to 1,324,150. Shibarium has processed over 2.4 million total blocks, bringing the total number of processed blocks to 2,421,494.

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
