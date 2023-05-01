Shiba Inu (SHIB) Adds Zero to Price as Token Drops Below Key Support

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Shiba Inu lost the key $0.000010 level, which bulls guarded ferociously on May 1, as the SHIB price fell to the $0.0000099 mark. Shiba Inu's price, in the process, added an extra zero as SHIB fell to lows of $0.00000991.

At the time of writing, SHIB was down 2.42% in the last 24 hours at $0.00000998. Meanwhile, Shiba Inu's trading volume was up 88%, with $119,392,240 worth of trades in the last 24 hours.

SHIB/USD Daily Chart, Courtesy: TradingView

The crypto market became jittery as it awaited the aftermath of the First Republic Bank turmoil.

In the latest round of U.S. banking problems, First Republic Bank is at the center. In an urgent government-led intervention, JPMorgan won the bid to buy the bank after private rescue measures failed to close a hole in the ailing lender's balance sheet and customers withdrew their savings.

Shiba Inu slipped to trade below its key daily moving averages of 50 and 200 in late April. While the price continues to trade below this point, SHIB holders can closely watch for a sustained breakout above these key barriers for the SHIB price to trend higher.

On the other hand, bulls continue to guard SHIB's price to prevent a fall below the $0.0000099 level, wherein SHIB might target the $0.0000096 level next.

Shiba Inu burned 3.26 billion SHIB in April

In a remarkable achievement, 3.26 billion (3,269,676,832) SHIB were burned in 125 transactions in the past month of April.

🔥🔥🔥 3,269,676,832 $SHIB tokens have been burned in the month of April with 125 transactions. #shib — Shibburn (@shibburn) May 1, 2023

Shiba Inu has also seen growth in its Twitter community, as the official SHIB Twitter account surpassed 3.7 million followers.

On the other hand, the price action was not so favorable to SHIB in the past month. Shiba Inu closed April down 6.83%, marking its second month of declines since February.