Shiba Inu Issues Exciting Reminder to SHIB Community: Details

The official SHIB Twitter account has issued an important reminder to the Shiba Inu community. It should be recalled that earlier in April, the SHIB metaverse provided an update on the progress made and new improvements.

The new social account for SHIB The Metaverse on Twitter was revealed, where, going forward, new updates for the project would be shared. The social media account would also serve as a channel for all communications and social updates as regards the SHIB metaverse.

🚨 Time's running out, #SHIBARMY! ⏰ Don't miss your chance to win 1 of 10 lands in our giveaway! Make sure to follow our new metaverse account @mvshib and retweet the contest post before April 30th! https://t.co/XHGCkSYKwZ — Shib (@Shibtoken) April 22, 2023

As an incentive to users, the Shiba Inu metaverse celebrated the launch of its brand new Twitter with a contest to giveaway 10 lands. The promotion runs until April 30.

With barely seven days till the end of the promotion period, the official Shiba Inu (SHIB) has sent a reminder to the community to partake in the contest and stand a chance to win a piece of land in the SHIB metaverse.

Meanwhile, the SHIB metaverse's development is advancing at a remarkable pace. According to the April update, SHIB The Metaverse's vision and direction have undergone an important change to give users a more lifelike experience.

In line with this, the MV team is tirelessly creating a series of tools for the initial release of SHIB The Metaverse.

The metaverse team expresses optimism that, at the end of 2023, users will have the opportunity to explore some of the areas in the metaverse.

Shibarium beta crosses 14 million addresses

Shibarium beta "Puppynet" is seeing a substantial rise in the number of interacting wallet addresses on its testnet.

PuppyScan reports the number of interacting wallet addresses on the Layer 2 Shibarium to be now at 14,061,614. On April 19, U.Today reported the number of wallets to be 13,856,413.

Total transactions number 4,629,521; there are now 504,851 total blocks.