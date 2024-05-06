Shiba Inu Sets 81 Million SHIB Ablaze as Burn Rate Soars 4,085%

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is on a major rebound in its burn rate as more than 81 million tokens have been sent to dead wallets. Data from Shiba Inu burn tracker Shibburn pegs the burn rate at 4,085.94% in the past 24 hours.

Build up in deflated SHIB

Every Shiba Inu sent to the burn address is designed to contribute to the overall SHIB taken out of circulation. The latest Shiba Inu burnt has pushed the total incinerated to 410,726,232,655,518 SHIB. With this, about 589,273,767,344,481 SHIB is left in circulation.

Meeting SHIB investors’ expectations from this incinerated token remains a volatile subject. The 81,649,878 SHIB burnt is worth roughly $2,039, a valuation that is not enough to trigger a significant uptick in the price of the underlying token.

However, the surge in the Shiba Inu burn rate helps in resetting the optimism of community members. It also underscores the community's confidence that when the SHIB burn portal is launched, it will yield the expected results.

With the SHIB army burning the tokens willingly, there is expected to be more intense deflation when automatic burning sets in.

Ultimate target

The ultimate target for Shiba Inu with its burn campaign is to shrink the supply to a level where price discovery can be recorded. Shiba Inu proponents are nursing a long-term price of one cent, a price level that is economically impossible at the current supply rate.

Pending when this is achieved, the core team behind Shiba Inu led by Shytoshi Kusama is introducing a new utility that can drive demand. The launch of the Shibarium hard fork is one example that can drive adoption with enhanced protocol versatility.

At the time of writing, the price of SHIB jumped 0.55% in 24 hours to $0.00002498.