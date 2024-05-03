Advertisement
AD

    Shiba Inu: 733 Trillion SHIB Stays Profitable Amid Price Dip

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Massive 733 trillion SHIB tokens held in wallets remain profitable
    Fri, 3/05/2024 - 15:22
    Shiba Inu: 733 Trillion SHIB Stays Profitable Amid Price Dip
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    As the Shiba Inu (SHIB) price continues to navigate through a period of consolidation, on-chain data reveals a surprising insight: a massive 733 trillion SHIB tokens held in wallets remain profitable despite the current lull in SHIB's price. This revelation underscores the resilience and long-term commitment of SHIB holders, despite short-term fluctuations in market sentiment.

    Advertisement

    The Break Even Price indicator looks at realized gains and losses based on on-chain data for addresses that are currently holding the crypto asset. Despite the recent SHIB price lull, this on-chain indicator reveals a substantial portion of SHIB holders continue to hold onto their tokens at levels where they are in profit.

    IntoTheBlock
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Break Even Price, Courtesy: IntoTheBlock

    According to IntoTheBlock's breakeven price indicator, a whopping 733.61 trillion SHIB held by 653,530 Shiba Inu addresses are in profit, having been bought in the range of $0.000002 and $0.000022 at an average price of $0.000011. 

    This figure highlights the significant accumulation of tokens by SHIB holders who have weathered multiple market cycles and remain committed to their hodling strategy. 

    Related
    Shiba Inu Might Be on Verge of Reversal as 470 Trillion SHIB Support Looms

    Furthermore, this might suggest that many holders are taking a long-term perspective on their SHIB holdings. Rather than succumbing to short-term market volatility, these holders are focused on the potential future growth and adoption of SHIB, as well as the development of the broader Shiba Inu ecosystem.

    SHIB price action

    At the time of writing, SHIB was up 4% in the last 24 hours to $0.00002372, matching the general market recovery. After five straight days of falls, the SHIB price began to recover from its May 1 low of $0.0000223. 

    Shiba Inu is continuing its recovery into the third day, achieving highs of $0.00002383 in today's session. Shiba Inu has been consolidating in a large range between $0.00001837 and $0.00003285, following its slide from highs of $0.000045 on March 5. 

    Related
    Shiba Inu at Crossroads as 69 Trillion SHIB Hangs in Balance

    In the very short term, a sustained break above the daily moving average 50 at $0.00002635 might spark a new move for the SHIB price, with targets at $0.0000328 and, eventually, the $0.0000457 level.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    related image Bitcoin (BTC) Reclaims $60,000 as Crucial Metric Points to Price Rebound
    2024/05/03 15:17
    Bitcoin (BTC) Reclaims $60,000 as Crucial Metric Points to Price Rebound
    Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
    related image 4 Trillion PEPE Mysteriously Bought on Top Centralized Exchange as Price Jumps 17.4%
    2024/05/03 15:17
    4 Trillion PEPE Mysteriously Bought on Top Centralized Exchange as Price Jumps 17.4%
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    related image Bitcoin Price Alert: Key Levels to Watch Amid Market Flux
    2024/05/03 15:17
    Bitcoin Price Alert: Key Levels to Watch Amid Market Flux
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    ChainIntellect Launches HAIN Cryptocurrency Presale
    Advanced Incentive Programs and Interaction Possibilities: VFIN Changes the Way We Perceive Crypto Trading
    Digital Transformation Summit Set to Illuminate Dubai's Innovation Landscape
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shiba Inu: 733 Trillion SHIB Stays Profitable Amid Price Dip
    Bitcoin (BTC) Reclaims $60,000 as Crucial Metric Points to Price Rebound
    4 Trillion PEPE Mysteriously Bought on Top Centralized Exchange as Price Jumps 17.4%
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD