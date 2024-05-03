Shiba Inu: 733 Trillion SHIB Stays Profitable Amid Price Dip

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

As the Shiba Inu (SHIB) price continues to navigate through a period of consolidation, on-chain data reveals a surprising insight: a massive 733 trillion SHIB tokens held in wallets remain profitable despite the current lull in SHIB's price. This revelation underscores the resilience and long-term commitment of SHIB holders, despite short-term fluctuations in market sentiment.

The Break Even Price indicator looks at realized gains and losses based on on-chain data for addresses that are currently holding the crypto asset. Despite the recent SHIB price lull, this on-chain indicator reveals a substantial portion of SHIB holders continue to hold onto their tokens at levels where they are in profit.

According to IntoTheBlock's breakeven price indicator, a whopping 733.61 trillion SHIB held by 653,530 Shiba Inu addresses are in profit, having been bought in the range of $0.000002 and $0.000022 at an average price of $0.000011.

This figure highlights the significant accumulation of tokens by SHIB holders who have weathered multiple market cycles and remain committed to their hodling strategy.

Furthermore, this might suggest that many holders are taking a long-term perspective on their SHIB holdings. Rather than succumbing to short-term market volatility, these holders are focused on the potential future growth and adoption of SHIB, as well as the development of the broader Shiba Inu ecosystem.

SHIB price action

At the time of writing, SHIB was up 4% in the last 24 hours to $0.00002372, matching the general market recovery. After five straight days of falls, the SHIB price began to recover from its May 1 low of $0.0000223.

Shiba Inu is continuing its recovery into the third day, achieving highs of $0.00002383 in today's session. Shiba Inu has been consolidating in a large range between $0.00001837 and $0.00003285, following its slide from highs of $0.000045 on March 5.

In the very short term, a sustained break above the daily moving average 50 at $0.00002635 might spark a new move for the SHIB price, with targets at $0.0000328 and, eventually, the $0.0000457 level.