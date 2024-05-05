Advertisement
AD

    Shiba Inu Spotlight: 1,084 Days After Vitalik Buterin's Historic 410 Trillion SHIB Burn

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Massive SHIB burn by Ethereum co-founder remains landmark event in cryptocurrency history
    Sun, 5/05/2024 - 9:20
    Shiba Inu Spotlight: 1,084 Days After Vitalik Buterin's Historic 410 Trillion SHIB Burn
    Cover image via youtu.be

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Nearly three years ago, the crypto market witnessed a historic event as Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin executed a massive burn of Shiba Inu (SHIB) tokens, permanently removing a staggering 410 trillion tokens from circulation.

    Advertisement

    This bold move, worth approximately $6.7 billion at the time, marked a pivotal moment for SHIB and the broader market.

    On May 17, 2021, Buterin decided to burn 90% of his SHIB holdings after being unwillingly gifted half of SHIB’s total supply, sending them to a dead blockchain address. The reason was that he did not want to be a "locus of power of that kind."

    This act effectively reduced the total supply of SHIB by almost half. The remaining 10% of his holdings were earmarked for a charity, aligning with his values of supporting life-saving efforts with a long-term vision.

    1,084 days after

    Fast forward 1,084 days, and the cryptocurrency scene has changed substantially. The act of burning such a vast amount of SHIB has had a lasting impact on the token's perception and value. While the immediate aftermath saw a mild price spike, the long-term effects have been more nuanced.

    As the crypto market is influenced by a myriad of factors, such as technological advancements, price dynamics and shifts in investor sentiment, the current price of SHIB is the result of a complex interplay of these dynamics.

    Related
    410 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burn by Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin Might Be Biggest of All Time: Details

    Nonetheless, the SHIB burn by the Ethereum co-founder remains a landmark event in cryptocurrency history. As previously reported, this mega burn now worth a whopping $10 billion might be the biggest of all time for crypto transactions, if burns are considered.

    Meanwhile, the Shiba Inu community continues to advance SHIB burns. The SHIB team in March burned billions of SHIB tokens alongside BONE and LEASH. In the last 24 hours, a total of 4,725,055 SHIB tokens were burned in six transactions. At the time of writing, SHIB was up 0.46% in the last 24 hours to $0.00002473.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    related image New Coinbase Lawsuit Suggests Solana (SOL), NEAR (NEAR), Stellar (XLM) And Other Coins Are Securities
    2024/05/05 09:15
    New Coinbase Lawsuit Suggests Solana (SOL), NEAR (NEAR), Stellar (XLM) And Other Coins Are Securities
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image Telegram Becoming Crypto-Based Everything App, What Will Happen to TON?
    2024/05/05 09:15
    Telegram Becoming Crypto-Based Everything App, What Will Happen to TON?
    Dan BurginDan Burgin
    related image Shiba Inu Soars 12% With SHIB Burns Printing 4-Digit Rise: Details
    2024/05/05 09:15
    Shiba Inu Soars 12% With SHIB Burns Printing 4-Digit Rise: Details
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    ChainIntellect Launches HAIN Cryptocurrency Presale
    Advanced Incentive Programs and Interaction Possibilities: VFIN Changes the Way We Perceive Crypto Trading
    Digital Transformation Summit Set to Illuminate Dubai's Innovation Landscape
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shiba Inu Spotlight: 1,084 Days After Vitalik Buterin's Historic 410 Trillion SHIB Burn
    New Coinbase Lawsuit Suggests Solana (SOL), NEAR (NEAR), Stellar (XLM) And Other Coins Are Securities
    Telegram Becoming Crypto-Based Everything App, What Will Happen to TON?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD