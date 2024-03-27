Shiba Inu Rockets with $219 Million Whale Activity as SHIB Price Turns Bullish

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) has witnessed a significant surge in on-chain activity, with large transactions increasing by 50%, according to data from IntoTheBlock. Over the last 24 hours, the volume of such transactions rose from 4.79 trillion to 7.23 trillion, reflecting heightened engagement from major players on the SHIB market.

Advertisement

This surge represents a substantial increase in money terms, climbing from $141.7 million to $219.23 million.

The uptick in large transactions suggests growing interest in the Shiba Inu token among high-net-worth individuals, evidenced by the rise in transactions exceeding $100,000. In the past day, 539 such transactions were recorded, marking a notable increase compared to the previous day's figure of 418.

One notable transaction drew attention when two trillion SHIB, valued at over $62 million, was moved to an unknown wallet amid regulatory issues at KuCoin, a major exchange. However, further analysis revealed that the recipient address was a hot wallet associated with the exchange itself.

No resistance for Shiba Inu

This surge in whale activity coincided with SHIB's price breaking through a key resistance level around $0.00003 per token. Following days of testing, the price surged to $0.000045 per SHIB. Currently, the price chart indicates a retest of the $0.00003 level, which, if maintained, could serve as a support level for SHIB's price.

SHIB to USD by CoinMarketCap

With whale activity surging and the SHIB price turning decisively bullish, all eyes remain firmly fixed on Shiba Inu's next moves in the crypto arena.